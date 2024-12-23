Christmas Countdown: Roscosmos Confirms Soyuz-2.1b Launch With Resurs-P Satellite
© AP Photo / Roscosmos State Space CorporationThis undated photo provided by Roscosmos shows the International Space Station. On Monday, Oct. 9, 2023, the Russian space agency said there was a leak in a backup coolant line for a new science lab at the station, but the crew and station aren't in danger
© AP Photo / Roscosmos State Space Corporation
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A Soyuz-2.1b rocket will launch the high-resolution Earth observation satellite Resurs-P Number 5 into orbit on December 25, Russian state space corporation Roscosmos said.
In early December, a source in the rocket and space industry told Sputnik that the launch would take place on December 25. The satellite was delivered to the Baikonur Cosmodrome on December 9.
"The rocket has been assembled for the launch of Resurs-P Number 5. Transportation [is scheduled for] December 23. The launch of the Soyuz-2.1b carrier with the Resurs-P Number 5 satellite [is scheduled for] December 25 at 10:45 a.m. Moscow time [07:45 GMT]," Roscosmos said on Telegram.
On March 31, a similar satellite, Resurs-P Number 4, was launched into orbit aboard a Soyuz-2.1b rocket from Baikonur.
The Resurs-P satellites can capture Earth images with a resolution of 70 centimeters [27.5 inches], providing data for monitoring pollution, environmental degradation, resource exploration, ice condition assessment, emergency monitoring, as well as updating topographic and navigational maps.