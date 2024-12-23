International
Christmas Countdown: Roscosmos Confirms Soyuz-2.1b Launch With Resurs-P Satellite
Christmas Countdown: Roscosmos Confirms Soyuz-2.1b Launch With Resurs-P Satellite
A Soyuz-2.1b rocket will launch the high-resolution Earth observation satellite Resurs-P Number 5 into orbit on December 25, Russian state space corporation Roscosmos said.
In early December, a source in the rocket and space industry told Sputnik that the launch would take place on December 25. The satellite was delivered to the Baikonur Cosmodrome on December 9. On March 31, a similar satellite, Resurs-P Number 4, was launched into orbit aboard a Soyuz-2.1b rocket from Baikonur.
05:40 GMT 23.12.2024
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A Soyuz-2.1b rocket will launch the high-resolution Earth observation satellite Resurs-P Number 5 into orbit on December 25, Russian state space corporation Roscosmos said.
In early December, a source in the rocket and space industry told Sputnik that the launch would take place on December 25. The satellite was delivered to the Baikonur Cosmodrome on December 9.

"The rocket has been assembled for the launch of Resurs-P Number 5. Transportation [is scheduled for] December 23. The launch of the Soyuz-2.1b carrier with the Resurs-P Number 5 satellite [is scheduled for] December 25 at 10:45 a.m. Moscow time [07:45 GMT]," Roscosmos said on Telegram.

On March 31, a similar satellite, Resurs-P Number 4, was launched into orbit aboard a Soyuz-2.1b rocket from Baikonur.
The Resurs-P satellites can capture Earth images with a resolution of 70 centimeters [27.5 inches], providing data for monitoring pollution, environmental degradation, resource exploration, ice condition assessment, emergency monitoring, as well as updating topographic and navigational maps.

