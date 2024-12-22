https://sputnikglobe.com/20241222/trump-eager-for-talks-with-putin-to-end-ukrainian-conflict-1121239432.html

Trump Eager for Talks With Putin to End Ukrainian Conflict

US President-elect Donald Trump said on Sunday that he would wait for a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin to address the resolution to the Ukrainian conflict.

"President Putin said that he wants to meet me as soon as possible. So we have to wait for this, but we have to end that war," Trump said while speaking at the Turning Point USA conference in the state of Arizona. Trump called the conflict in Ukraine "horrible" and reiterated that if he had been the President of the United States instead of the current head of state, Joe Biden, this conflict would not have happened.During his election campaign, Trump pledged that he could achieve a resolution to the Ukraine conflict through negotiations, repeatedly claiming he could resolve it in just one day.During the annual Direct Line session on Thursday, Putin expressed his readiness to meet with Trump.Russia has repeatedly said that Western arms deliveries to Ukraine hinder the settlement of the conflict and directly involve NATO countries in the conflict. The Kremlin has said that Western arms supplies to Ukraine undermine negotiations and will have long-term negative consequences.

