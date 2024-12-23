Paying Premium for Simplicity: US Spends $10.58 Billion on Low-Tech 155mm Shells for Ukraine

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241223/paying-premium-for-simplicity-us-spends-1058-billion-on-low-tech-155mm-shells-for-ukraine-1121242427.html
After including 90 155mm Howitzers in two military aid packages to Ukraine in April 2022, the US began to provide thousands rounds of shells of the same caliber to Kiev as part of the military assistance.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - After including 90 155mm Howitzers in two military aid packages to Ukraine in April 2022, the US began to provide thousands rounds of shells of the same caliber to Kiev as part of the military assistance.
Despite the higher per unit cost of more advanced weapon systems, including ATACMS missiles, interceptor missiles for the Patriot air defense systems and armored vehicles like the Abrams tanks or Bradleys, the United States spent a lion’s share, over 20% of its overall military aid package to Ukraine
, or about $10.58 billion, on low-tech 155mm artillery shells, a Sputnik correspondent's analysis
of the US Department of Defense (DoD) budget reports showed.
According to the latest fact sheet on the overall military aid to Ukraine released by the DoD last week, the US has provided more than 200 155mm Howitzers and over 3 million artillery rounds of this caliber to Ukraine.
Although the 155mm artillery shells are relatively cheap, costing around $2,000-3,000 per round, compared to other more advanced weapon systems, the massive demand from Ukraine on the battlefield has reportedly strained the manufacturing capacities in the US and forced the US Army to inject additional investments to ramp up production.
Under the Joint Program Executive Office Armaments and Ammunitions, the US Army said it planned to expand the production rate of 155mm artillery shells to 100,000 per month by 2025.
More Expensive Than Missiles
According to the latest figures released by Ukraine Oversight, a project of the Special Inspector General for Operation Atlantic Resolve, $45.8 billion in security funding has been appropriated to the DoD to replace weapons and materiel donated to Ukraine under the Presidential Drawdown Authority (PDA), as of September 30.
The additional cost related to replacing 155mm artillery shells, is estimated to stand at about $10.58 billion and would account for about 23.1% of the total replenishment funding of $45.8 billion, according to Sputnik’s analysis of DoD budget reports.
In comparison, other DoD budget reports showed that the replacement cost for other more advanced weapon systems, such as the Bradley infantry fighting vehicles, stands at about $4 billion during the two previous fiscal years, and the Patriot Advanced Capability-3 (PAC-3) Missile Segment Enhancement (MSE) missiles, about $3.26 billion in two fiscal years, were actually much lower.
Taking up about 23.1% of the total replenishment funding would also make the low-tech 155mm artillery shells the most expensive single weapon system of the overall US military aid to Ukraine.
Billions of Additional Funds
While the DoD did not disclose how much the 155mm artillery shells
cost when announcing each new military aid packages for Ukraine, additional DoD reports on “reprogramming action” showed that the low-tech artillery shells actually became the most expensive part of the overall US military aid.
As part of the DoD’s efforts to maintain transparency on how Ukraine aid funding was spent, the office of the DoD’s Chief Finance Officer would release a special report on “reprogramming action” whenever additional funds were transferred to the US military’s budget to replace the weapons that were sent to Kiev.
According to the “reprogramming action” report released in September 2022, the US Army’s budget for “artillery projectile 155mm all types” jumped to $390.4 million from the original request of $142.6 million for fiscal year 2022.
However, to manufacture a complete round of 155mm artillery shell, the “artillery projectile” was only part of the component. Additional “Artillery Propellants, Fuzes and Primers” were also needed to produce a complete artillery shell.
Accordingly, the “Artillery Propellants, Fuzes and Primers, all types” under the US Army’s budget for fiscal year 2022 skyrocketed to $1.095 billion from the original request of $262.45 million.
As a result, the total additional budget for the US Army that was related to replenishment of 155mm artillery shells sent to Ukraine in fiscal year 2022 stood at around $1.08 billion.
During fiscal year 2023, the US Army’s additional “supplemental funding” for the replenishment of 155mm artillery shells delivered to Ukraine stood at a total of $3.59 billion, according to its annual budget reports.
For fiscal year 2024, the US Army’s additional funding related to the replacement of 155mm artillery shells sent to Ukraine was about $3.785 billion, including around $1.485 billion for “artillery projectile 155mm” and $2.3 billion for “Artillery Propellants, Fuzes and Primers,” according to two DoD “reprogramming action” reports released in June and September, respectively.
In addition to the extra funding for the direct replenishment of 155mm artillery shells, the production bottleneck also forced the US Army to allocate additional funding to “ammunition production base support” as part of its efforts to ramp up the production of such shells.
During fiscal year 2023, $1.4-billion “emergency supplemental funding,” transferred from the Ukraine aid funding, was invested into boosting the production capacity of such artillery shells in the United States, the US Army’s annual budget reports showed.
For fiscal year 2024, the US Army requested another $726 million for the “ammunition production base support.”
As a result, the additional cost related to replacing 155mm artillery shells provided to Ukraine during the previous three fiscal years reached a jaw-dropping $10.58 billion, including $8.455 billion for the procurement of replacement components and $2.126 billion for helping the industrial base to ramp up ammunition production.