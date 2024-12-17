https://sputnikglobe.com/20241217/us-spends-10-times-more-on-new-bradley-vehicles-amid-old-abrams-tanks-struggle-in-ukraine-1121193805.html

US Spends 10 Times More on New Bradley Vehicles Amid Old Abrams Tanks’ Struggle in Ukraine

US Spends 10 Times More on New Bradley Vehicles Amid Old Abrams Tanks’ Struggle in Ukraine

Sputnik International

The US military appears to have learned lessons from the disappointing performance of old Abrams tanks on the battlefield in Ukraine by spending 10 times more than they had planned to on new replacement Bradley vehicles preferred by Kiev, a Sputnik correspondent’s analysis of the US Department of Defense (DOD) budget reports showed.

2024-12-17T03:10+0000

2024-12-17T03:10+0000

2024-12-17T03:58+0000

military

military & intelligence

us army

ukraine

us department of defense (dod)

jake sullivan

m2 bradley infantry fighting vehicle

m1 abrams tank

m1a2 abrams

m1a1 abrams tank

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/1e/1118189315_0:0:1280:720_1920x0_80_0_0_fea46c865e46ca0f11b606d217fce384.jpg

Speaking at the Reagan National Defense Forum in California on December 8, White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan openly acknowledged the deficiency of the Abrams tanks that were provided to Ukraine, saying they were "not the most useful piece of equipment." According to the latest quarterly report from the Special Inspector General for Operation Atlantic Resolve released in November, Ukraine preferred the "speed and maneuverability" of Bradley fighting vehicles to the M1A1 Abrams tanks. Meanwhile, a September report by the Military Watch Magazine claimed that about 20 of the 31 Abrams tanks delivered to Ukraine were believed to have been destroyed, disabled or captured. PROCUREMENT ALMOST DOUBLED Procurement planners from the DOD appear to have taken note of the difference in performance between the Abrams tanks and the Bradley infantry fighting vehicles when they submitted proposals for the procurement of new armored vehicles for the US Army. In addition to simply replacing the old Bradley vehicles that were sent to Ukraine, the US Army almost doubled the overall procurement objective for this type of vehicle in its latest budget proposal for fiscal year 2025. According to the budget proposal, the army's procurement target for the M2A4/M7A4 (the most advanced variant) Bradley vehicles jumped to 1,329, compared to 731 in fiscal year 2024. The original 731 Bradley vehicles were enough for four Armor Brigade Combat Teams, while the new objective of 1,329 Bradley vehicles would fulfill nine Armor Brigade Combat Teams, the budget reports showed. As a result, the US Army’s annual budget for the procurement of new Bradley vehicles also jumped more than tenfold than the previously planned amount for the past two fiscal years. For fiscal year 2023, the US Army originally requested only $260 million for the program to upgrade Bradley vehicles. However, after sending over 300 Bradley vehicles to Kiev, the US Army secured $2 billion in additional supplemental funding, transferred from Ukraine aid funding, to buy new replacement vehicles for fiscal year 2023. For fiscal year 2024, the US Army’s budget for the procurement of new Bradley vehicles jumped to $2.4 billion from the original budget request of only $158 million, according to the DOD report on the transfer of Ukraine aid funding for replenishment of weapons released in September. NEW TANK UNDER DEVELOPMENT In contrast to the purchase of a large number of new Bradley vehicles, the US Army halted plans to continue upgrading to a new version of the Abrams tank, known as the M1A2 System Enhancement Package version 4, in September 2023, before the 31 old Abrams tanks had even been delivered to Ukraine. Instead of upgrading the older M1A2 tank platform, the US Army said it planned to develop the new M1E3 Abrams tank, which was still being designed to "making the capability improvements needed to fight and win against future threats on the battlefield of 2040 and beyond." The Pentagon announced in January 2023 that it planned to deliver 31 Abrams tanks to Ukraine with $400 million in funding provided through the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative. Subsequent media reports showed that the 31 Abrams tanks were actually the older M1A1 SA model, which required the US Army to spend millions of US dollars each year to upgrade. According to its latest budget report, the US Army planned to upgrade 41 M1A1 SA tanks to the latest model of M1A2 System Enhancement Package (SEP)v3 during the fiscal year 2025, with an average unit cost standing at around $15.98 million. The average unit cost of the 31 Abrams tanks sent to Ukraine was only around $12.9 million. After upgrading over 100 old Abrams tanks in previous years, the US Army has reduced the number of the tanks being upgraded each year to around 40 since fiscal year 2023 as part of its efforts to develop the new modernized M1E3 tank.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240919/majority-of-abrams-tanks-delivered-to-ukraine-destroyed---russian-diplomat-1120208601.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240826/graveyard-for-nato-armor-western-heavy-weapons-destroyed-during-kievs-kursk-gambit-1119912825.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241201/dysfunctional-pentagon-has-hard-time-making-artillery-shells-let-alone-upgrading-nuclear-arsenal-1121059052.html

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

m1 abrams in ukraine, why abrams is so bad, bradley in ukraine, how many us vehicles destroyed in ukraine, us arms to ukraine, us weapons upgrade, us new tanks, new abrams versions