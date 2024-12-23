International
Strategic Wings: Which Aircraft Form Russia's Long-Range Aviation
Strategic Wings: Which Aircraft Form Russia's Long-Range Aviation
Monday commemorates the 110th anniversary of the creation of the Russian long-range aviation force, which currently adds significantly to implementing tasks of the special military operation.
December 23 marks Long-Range Aviation Day of the Russian Aerospace Forces. The military branch is part of the strategic reserve of the Russian Armed Forces and one of the three components of the country’s nuclear triad.Let’s explore the aircraft currently in service in Russia’s long-range aviation:
russia's long-range aviation, special military operation, russian armed forces,.aerial refueling tanker, cruise missiles, hypersonic missiles, kinzhal hypersonic missiles
russia's long-range aviation, special military operation, russian armed forces,.aerial refueling tanker, cruise missiles, hypersonic missiles, kinzhal hypersonic missiles

Strategic Wings: Which Aircraft Form Russia's Long-Range Aviation

Monday commemorates the 110th anniversary of the creation of the Russian long-range aviation force, which currently adds significantly to implementing tasks of the special military operation.
December 23 marks Long-Range Aviation Day of the Russian Aerospace Forces. The military branch is part of the strategic reserve of the Russian Armed Forces and one of the three components of the country’s nuclear triad.
Let’s explore the aircraft currently in service in Russia’s long-range aviation:
Tupolev Tu-160: A supersonic, variable-sweep wing, nuclear-capable heavy strategic bomber and airborne missile platform with a range of 14,000 km and a maximum speed of 2,200 km/h. The aircraft is armed with subsonic long-range cruise missiles and aero-ballistic short-range hypersonic missiles.
Tupolev Tu-95MS: A four-engine, turboprop-powered strategic bomber and missile platform with a range of 10,500 km and a maximum speed of 830 km/h. Armament includes cruise missiles, freefall bombs, and cannons.
Tupolev Tu-22M3: A supersonic, variable-sweep wing, long-range strategic and maritime strike bomber with a range of 6,800 km and a maximum speed of 2,300 km/h. It is equipped with guided missiles, hypersonic aero-ballistic missiles, freefall bombs, and cannons.
Mikoyan MiG-31: A supersonic interceptor aircraft and one of the fastest operational combat aircraft in the world, with a range of 3,300 km and a maximum speed exceeding 3,000 km/h. It is armed with air-to-air missiles, Kinzhal hypersonic missiles, and a cannon.
Ilyushin Il-78: A four-engine strategic aerial refueling tanker with a range of 7,300 km and a maximum speed of over 850 km/h.
Additional aircraft: Russia’s fleet also includes various trainers and transport planes.
The history of Russia's long-range aviation dates back to December 23, 1913, when the flight of the world’s largest four-engine heavy bomber, the Ilya Muromets, took place. These aircraft were part of the world’s first long-range bomber squadron, operational in Russia as of December 23, 1914.

