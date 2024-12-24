https://sputnikglobe.com/20241224/hungary-seeks-closer-ties-with-russia-in-sanction-free-sectors--szijjarto-1121249350.html

Hungary Seeks Closer Ties With Russia in Sanction-Free Sectors – Szijjarto

Hungary wants to expand cooperation with Russia in areas not targeted by international sanctions, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto told RIA Novosti.

"We are in a continuous contact with the Russians, with the Russian government, because we have a very clear strategy and a clear position. We have never hidden it, we have always spoken about it very openly, that on areas which are not being impacted by the sanctions, we are absolutely interested in broadening the cooperation," Szijjarto said. When asked about whether Prime Minister Viktor Orban will visit Russia next year, the minister did not rule it out. Cutting channels of communication means giving up hope for peace, and "this is something that we definitely don't want do," the Hungarian minister added.The administration of US President Joe Biden, unlike that of his predecessor and successor, President-elect Donald Trump, has never expressed any interest in high-level meetings with Hungary, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said.The first Trump administration demonstrated a "totally different" approach, the minister noted.On Thursday, Szijjarto was taking part in a number of events at the United Nations Headquarters in New York. On the same day, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken was also there, chairing two sessions of the UN Security Council. According to Szijjarto, no meeting with Blinken had been scheduled or planned.Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has not received an invitation to attend the inauguration of US President-elect Donald Trump in January, Peter Szijjarto said."Such kind of invitation did not take place," Szijjarto said in an interview.

