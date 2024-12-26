International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Russia
The latest news and stories from Russia. Stay tuned for updates and breaking news on defense, politics, economy and more.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241226/russias-oboronlogistics-says-5050cm-hole-found-on-starboard-side-of-ursa-major-1121270807.html
Russia’s Oboronlogistika Says 50×50cm Hole Found on Starboard Side of Ursa Major
Russia’s Oboronlogistika Says 50×50cm Hole Found on Starboard Side of Ursa Major
Sputnik International
A 50x50cm hole was discovered on the starboard side after three explosions rocked the Ursa Major in the Mediterranean.
2024-12-26T01:05+0000
2024-12-26T04:25+0000
russia
russia
mediterranean sea
spain
cargo ship
terrorist attack
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0c/1a/1121270490_0:928:1758:1917_1920x0_80_0_0_87fdd660247dbe89ccf577f013b7c654.jpg
MOSCOW, December 26 (Sputnik) - A hole with a diameter of 50x50cm was discovered on the starboard side of Russian cargo vessel Ursa Major after three explosions rocked her in the Mediterranean Sea, Russian logistics and transportation company Oboronlogistika, a company that owns the ship, told Sputnik. The Russian Foreign Ministry's Crisis Management Center said on Tuesday that Ursa Major sank in the Mediterranean Sea, 14 of the 16 crew members were rescued, while two were missing. The ship sank 67 miles off the coast of Spain and 45 miles off the coast of Algeria. The vessel left St. Petersburg 12 days ago in the direction of the port of Vladivostok. "A general ship alarm was declared on the vessel. During the external emergency inspection of the vessel, a hole with a diameter of 50x50 centimeters was discovered above the water line, the edges of the hole were torn and directed inward. The vessel's deck was strewn with fragments," the company said.According to Oboronlogistika, the vessel is one of the largest bulk carriers in Russia, with a maximum carrying capacity of 9,500 tons. At the same time, the cargo weight was 806 tons.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240311/demand-for-transporting-goods-by-rail-via-russia-increases-after-houthi-attacks---reports-1117247111.html
russia
mediterranean sea
spain
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0c/1a/1121270490_0:962:1448:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_24636ed1fb374d27cfa806d5042be5be.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
ursa major, ursa major sank, russian cargo ship sank, attack on russian cargo ship, ursa major vessel
ursa major, ursa major sank, russian cargo ship sank, attack on russian cargo ship, ursa major vessel

Russia’s Oboronlogistika Says 50×50cm Hole Found on Starboard Side of Ursa Major

01:05 GMT 26.12.2024 (Updated: 04:25 GMT 26.12.2024)
© Sputnik / Mikhail Golenkov / Go to the mediabank'Ursa Major' in Baltiysk
'Ursa Major' in Baltiysk - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.12.2024
© Sputnik / Mikhail Golenkov
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
A 50x50cm hole was discovered on the starboard side after three explosions rocked the Ursa Major in the Mediterranean.
MOSCOW, December 26 (Sputnik) - A hole with a diameter of 50x50cm was discovered on the starboard side of Russian cargo vessel Ursa Major after three explosions rocked her in the Mediterranean Sea, Russian logistics and transportation company Oboronlogistika, a company that owns the ship, told Sputnik.
The Russian Foreign Ministry's Crisis Management Center said on Tuesday that Ursa Major sank in the Mediterranean Sea, 14 of the 16 crew members were rescued, while two were missing. The ship sank 67 miles off the coast of Spain and 45 miles off the coast of Algeria. The vessel left St. Petersburg 12 days ago in the direction of the port of Vladivostok.
BAM-2 under construction in Amur region - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.03.2024
Economy
Demand For Russian Rail Cargo Surges After Houthi Read Sea Attacks - Reports
11 March, 01:50 GMT
"A general ship alarm was declared on the vessel. During the external emergency inspection of the vessel, a hole with a diameter of 50x50 centimeters was discovered above the water line, the edges of the hole were torn and directed inward. The vessel's deck was strewn with fragments," the company said.
According to Oboronlogistika, the vessel is one of the largest bulk carriers in Russia, with a maximum carrying capacity of 9,500 tons. At the same time, the cargo weight was 806 tons.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала