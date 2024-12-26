https://sputnikglobe.com/20241226/what-snags--hurdles-will-ukraines-pilots-face-operating-french-mirage-fighter-jets-1121275427.html

What Snags & Hurdles Will Ukraine's Pilots Face Operating French Mirage Fighter Jets?

What Snags & Hurdles Will Ukraine's Pilots Face Operating French Mirage Fighter Jets?

What snags and hurdles will Ukraine face trying to operate French Mirage fighter jets?

France has completed training Ukrainian pilots and mechanics needed to operate Mirage 2000-5F fighter jets, French media reported. The fighters are reportedly to be delivered in the first quarter of 2025, yet operating them won’t be a breeze for Ukraine. Here’s why:Integration & Operating SkillsTo effectively integrate the Mirage jets with Soviet-era aircraft and the US F-16s being supplied to Ukraine, pilots must boost their proficiency, adapt tactics, and coordinate closely with ground forces. Military expert Dmitry Kornev told Sputnik that the Mirage "will require careful handling and time to learn how to operate." Basing ConcernsThe Mirage's high landing speed and delta wing design necessitate runways of at least 700 meters, so Ukraine's current aerodromes may need to be reconfigured, as indicated by open-source data. Service SupportThere may be a shortage of trained personnel in Ukraine to maintain operational readiness, as expertise in Mirage jets is currently limited to France and Greece.Language BarriersDespite completing a six-month training course, pilots may face challenges in brushing up on their skills due to language barriers, as most technical manuals are in French. Legitimate TargetsThe operational and maintenance costs associated with the Mirage jets are expected to soar, says Dmitry Kornev. Additionally, Russia has indicated that its early warning and jamming systems are specifically designed to target airborne threats from NATO aircraft. An array of long-range Russian missile systems, including the S-200, S-300, S-400, and S-500 series, could effectively neutralize NATO jets.

ukraine

france

russia

