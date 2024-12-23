International
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241223/putin-and-fico-discuss-ukraine-bilateral-ties-and-gas-in-moscow-1121241071.html
Putin and Fico Discuss Ukraine, Bilateral Ties, and Gas in Moscow
Putin and Fico Discuss Ukraine, Bilateral Ties, and Gas in Moscow
Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico said that he had discussed with Russian President Vladimir Putin the situation in Ukraine and the possibilities for resolving the conflict, as well as relations between Russia and Slovakia.
"In a long conversation, Vladimir Putin and I exchanged views on the military situation in Ukraine and the possibilities for a early peaceful end to the war and on relations between Slovakia and Russia, which I intend to standardize," Fico said on Facebook*.According to Fico, this will also be helped by events related to the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II and the victory over fascism, "where the decisive role was played by Russians, Belarusians, Ukrainians and other peoples of the former USSR." The prime minister also noted that President Putin had confirmed Russia's readiness to continue supplying gas to the West.* banned in Russia as extremist
07:32 GMT 23.12.2024
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico
BRATISLAVA (Sputnik) - Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico said that he had discussed with Russian President Vladimir Putin the situation in Ukraine and the possibilities for resolving the conflict, as well as relations between Russia and Slovakia.
"In a long conversation, Vladimir Putin and I exchanged views on the military situation in Ukraine and the possibilities for a early peaceful end to the war and on relations between Slovakia and Russia, which I intend to standardize," Fico said on Facebook*.
According to Fico, this will also be helped by events related to the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II and the victory over fascism, "where the decisive role was played by Russians, Belarusians, Ukrainians and other peoples of the former USSR."
The prime minister also noted that President Putin had confirmed Russia's readiness to continue supplying gas to the West.
"Russian President Vladimir Putin confirmed Russia's readiness to continue supplying gas to the West and Slovakia, which, given the Ukrainian president's approach, is practically impossible after January 1, 2025," Fico said on social media.

Putin received Fico, who is on a working visit to Moscow, in the Kremlin on Sunday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said earlier. Fico previously said that his visit to Moscow was a reaction to Volodymyr Zelensky's words that he was against any gas transit through Ukraine.

* banned in Russia as extremist
