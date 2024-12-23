https://sputnikglobe.com/20241223/putin-and-fico-discuss-ukraine-bilateral-ties-and-gas-in-moscow-1121241071.html

Putin and Fico Discuss Ukraine, Bilateral Ties, and Gas in Moscow

Sputnik International

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico said that he had discussed with Russian President Vladimir Putin the situation in Ukraine and the possibilities for resolving the conflict, as well as relations between Russia and Slovakia.

"In a long conversation, Vladimir Putin and I exchanged views on the military situation in Ukraine and the possibilities for a early peaceful end to the war and on relations between Slovakia and Russia, which I intend to standardize," Fico said on Facebook*.According to Fico, this will also be helped by events related to the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II and the victory over fascism, "where the decisive role was played by Russians, Belarusians, Ukrainians and other peoples of the former USSR." The prime minister also noted that President Putin had confirmed Russia's readiness to continue supplying gas to the West.* banned in Russia as extremist

