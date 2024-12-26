https://sputnikglobe.com/20241226/truce-in-ukraine-path-to-nowhere-russia-will-not-be-satisfied-with-idle-talks---lavrov-1121273389.html

Truce in Ukraine Path to Nowhere, Russia Will Not Be Satisfied With Idle Talks - Lavrov

Reaching a truce in the Ukrainian conflict is a path to nowhere, and Russia will not be satisfied with idle talks about settlement, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday.

"We cannot be satisfied with an idle talks. So far, all we hear is talk about the need to come up with some kind of truce... A truce is a path to nowhere, we need final legal agreements that will fix all the conditions for ensuring the security of Russia and the legitimate security interests of our neighbors, but in a context that will consolidate in an international legal way the impossibility of violating these agreements," Lavrov told a press conference for Russian and foreign media. No one really hides the fact that the truce is necessary in order to gain time to pump Kiev with weapons, Lavrov said.Russia is ready to hold consultations with the administration of US President-elect Donald Trump on Ukraine and hopes the White House will study the root causes of the conflict, Lavrov said."I very much hope that Trump's administration, including [Trump's special envoy to Ukraine and Russia Keith] Kellogg, will get to the root causes of the conflict. We are always ready for consultations," Lavrov told a press conference for Russian and foreign media.France proposed to Russia through closed channels several times to establish a dialogue on Ukraine without Kiev's participation, Lavrov said.Such signals from Paris came as if in violation of the Western rule about "not a word about Ukraine without Ukraine," the minister said, adding that at the same time, France is also the initiator of sending peacekeepers to Ukraine and is training Ukrainian soldiers."Such ambiguous behavior does not cause a desire to take seriously what is happening at the initiative of our French colleagues," Lavrov concluded.Moscow selects the targets for destruction on Ukrainian territory based on threats to Russia, and these could also be decision-making centers in Kiev, Lavrov said.Russia Interested in Dialogue With New Syrian Authorities on Regional IssuesRussia is interested in dialogue with the new Syrian authorities on regional issues, Sergey Lavrov said.Russia maintains contacts with the new Syrian authorities through its diplomatic mission, and, first of all, is currently discussing issues related to ensuring the safety of Russian citizens and the safe functioning of its embassy, Lavrov said.Russia expects the resumption of economic cooperation with the new Syrian authorities, the minister said.The top diplomat also said that all political and ethno-religious groups should participate in elections in Syria, adding that Russia is ready to assist the political process."Syria must not be allowed to fall apart. Some would like that," Lavrov added.Russia, Turkiye and Iran have agreed that the Astana format can play a useful role at the current stage after the change of power in Syria, Lavrov said."The position of Turkiye, Iran and Russia is that the Astana format may well play a useful role at the current stage. Especially since Arab states have traditionally participated in its work as observers," Lavrov said.

