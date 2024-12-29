https://sputnikglobe.com/20241229/hardline-critic-of-the-west-whats-to-know-about-georgias-new-president--1121297873.html

‘Hardline Critic of the West’: What’s to Know About Georgia’s New President?

‘Hardline Critic of the West’: What’s to Know About Georgia’s New President?

Sputnik International

Mikheil Kavelashvili took his oath on the Bible and the Georgian constitution, swearing to serve the country’s national interests amid a political standoff.

2024-12-29T13:32+0000

2024-12-29T13:32+0000

2024-12-29T13:32+0000

world

russia

georgia

us

elections

parliament

opposition

sanctions

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0c/1d/1121297713_0:0:2285:1285_1920x0_80_0_0_ee5f49e0427a300ba9568bf6e8f1eff3.jpg

On December 29, Mikheil Kavelashvili was sworn in as Georgia’s new president in an inauguration at parliament that was attended by members of the ruling Georgian Dream party and its founder Bidzina Ivanishvili.Who is Georgia’s new president and how does the US meddle in internal affairs of the former Soviet republic?Mikheil Kavelashvili's RecordA former Dinamo Tbilisi and Manchester City football player, Kavelashvili was appointed president by the parliament during the December 14 elections, in which 224 out of 225 members of Georgia's electoral college voted for the only candidate on the ballot.The 53-year-old is a founder of the People's Power party, allied with the Georgian Dream and known for being the main voice for anti-Western sentiments in Georgia. The Guardian recently called him "a pro-Russia, hardline critic of the West."Kavelashvili has repeatedly said that Western intelligence agencies are seeking to drive Georgia into war with Russia.The footballer-turned-politician insisted that Georgian society is divided," and that "radicalization and polarization" in the country are being fueled from abroad. He pledged to do his best to unite the society "around the idea of Georgia’s identity and independence."US InterferenceEarlier this week, the US did not think twice before sanctioning Georgian Dream party’s founder Bidzina Ivanishvili for allegedly "undermining the democratic and Euro-Atlantic future of Georgia for the benefit of the Russian Federation," according to Secretary of State Antony Blinken.In September, the US cited the aforementioned allegations as it slapped sanctions on Zviad Kharazishvili, head of the Department for Special Assignments of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and his deputy Mileri Lagazauri. Georgian Dream spokesman Givi Mikanadze denounced the sanctions as "interference in the pre-election processes and an attempt to influence the will of voters."According to the SVR, the US instructors have already given the command to the opposition forces in Georgia to start planning protests in the country timed to coincide with the elections.The October 26 elections saw Georgian Dream obtain 54.2% of the votes, with the four opposition parties together gaining 37.33%. The remaining political forces failed to overcome the 5% ceiling needed to make it to the parliament.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241229/outgoing-georgian-president-says-will-remain-leader-after-leaving-presidential-residence-1121296474.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241029/georgia-unrest-part-of-wests-grand-strategy-to-use-russias-neighbors-as-pawns-in-hybrid-war-1120717188.html

russia

georgia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

georgia’s new president, western intelligence agenciesб georgia's electoral college, anti-western sentiments in georgia, georgia’s identity and independence, parliamentary elections in georgia