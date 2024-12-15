https://sputnikglobe.com/20241215/russia-vows-justice-for-journalists-killed-by-kiev-regime-1121176456.html
Russia Vows Justice for Journalists Killed by Kiev Regime
The militants of the Kiev regime responsible for the deaths of Russian journalists will inevitably face deserved punishment, stated the spokeswoman of the Ministry of Foreign Affair
The militants of the Kiev regime responsible for the deaths of Russian journalists will inevitably face deserved punishment, stated the spokeswoman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Maria Zakharova, to mark the Day of Remembrance of Journalists who died while performing their professional duties.Zakharova noted that the targeted hunt by Ukrainian thugs for Russian journalists and war correspondents is a direct result of years of neglect and encouragement of such terrorist methods by the West and the multilateral structures it controls, whose direct responsibility is to ensure the safety of media workers without any discrimination.In this regard, she reminded the unapproved report by UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay, which failed to mention the Russian journalists who died.She added that Moscow feels unwavering support for its efforts from the professional community, which has expressed outrage at the politically biased stance of UNESCO's leadership in numerous appeals to the Director-General.As the Ministry of Foreign Affairs representative highlighted, this is important not only to preserve the memory of those who were devoted to their profession and gave their lives for it, but also to prevent such crimes in the future.
The comments come on the Day of Remembrance of Journalists who died while performing their professional duties.
The militants of the Kiev regime responsible for the deaths of Russian journalists will inevitably face deserved punishment, stated the spokeswoman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Maria Zakharova, to mark the Day of Remembrance of Journalists who died while performing their professional duties.
"We are convinced that those responsible for their deaths will inevitably face deserved punishment," she said.
Zakharova noted that the targeted hunt by Ukrainian thugs for Russian journalists and war correspondents is a direct result of years of neglect and encouragement of such terrorist methods by the West
and the multilateral structures it controls, whose direct responsibility is to ensure the safety of media workers without any discrimination.
In this regard, she reminded the unapproved report by UNESCO
Director-General Audrey Azoulay, which failed to mention the Russian journalists
who died.
"We will never agree with this hypocritical approach and will continue to demand that the relevant international bodies, including UNESCO and its director-general, perform their duties with due diligence and impartiality," Zakharova emphasized.
She added that Moscow feels unwavering support for its efforts from the professional community, which has expressed outrage at the politically biased stance of UNESCO's leadership in numerous appeals to the Director-General.
As the Ministry of Foreign Affairs representative highlighted, this is important not only to preserve the memory of those who were devoted to their profession and gave their lives for it, but also to prevent such crimes in the future
.