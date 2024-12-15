https://sputnikglobe.com/20241215/russia-vows-justice-for-journalists-killed-by-kiev-regime-1121176456.html

Russia Vows Justice for Journalists Killed by Kiev Regime

The militants of the Kiev regime responsible for the deaths of Russian journalists will inevitably face deserved punishment, stated the spokeswoman of the Ministry of Foreign Affair

The militants of the Kiev regime responsible for the deaths of Russian journalists will inevitably face deserved punishment, stated the spokeswoman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Maria Zakharova, to mark the Day of Remembrance of Journalists who died while performing their professional duties.Zakharova noted that the targeted hunt by Ukrainian thugs for Russian journalists and war correspondents is a direct result of years of neglect and encouragement of such terrorist methods by the West and the multilateral structures it controls, whose direct responsibility is to ensure the safety of media workers without any discrimination.In this regard, she reminded the unapproved report by UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay, which failed to mention the Russian journalists who died.She added that Moscow feels unwavering support for its efforts from the professional community, which has expressed outrage at the politically biased stance of UNESCO's leadership in numerous appeals to the Director-General.As the Ministry of Foreign Affairs representative highlighted, this is important not only to preserve the memory of those who were devoted to their profession and gave their lives for it, but also to prevent such crimes in the future.

