North Korean, Chinese Leaders Share New Year Greetings With Putin

In his New Year's greeting to Russian President Vladimir Putin, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un wished that 2025 would be the year of the Russian army and people's victory over neo-Nazis, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported.
In addition, Kim Jong Un noted the warm relations between Russia and North Korea and the "courage" of the Russian army in his New Year's greetings.The North Korean leader also sent him warm congratulations to the brotherly Russian people, all servicemen of the brave Russian army, KCNA said.He also expressed his readiness to work on strengthening the comprehensive strategic partnership with Russia.Ever-Growing Political Trust Between Russia, ChinaChinese President Xi Jinping sent New Year greetings to Russian President Vladimir Putin, China Central Television (CCTV) reported.Xi and Putin exchanged New Year greetings on December 31, the Chinese state-run broadcaster noted.Political trust between China and Russia is constantly reaching a new level under the strategic leadership of the two leaders, Chinese President Xi Jinping said in his New Year greetings to Russian President Vladimir Putin.The Chinese president noted that the Eastern Route of the China-Russia gas pipeline had been fully commissioned, and practical cooperation in various fields was yielding more and more tangible results. In addition, he pointed to the successful start of the Years of Culture, which had further strengthened the friendly ties between the countries.Russia and China have always followed the right path of non-confrontation and non-targeting of third parties, Xi said.Xi said he was willing to maintain close contact with Putin to further strengthen China-Russia ties.He also expressed his willingness to inject impetus into the development and modernization of the two countries, improve the well-being of the Chinese and Russian people, and make new significant contributions to strengthening international justice and the rule of law.
North Korean, Chinese Leaders Share New Year Greetings With Putin

31.12.2024
Earlier, KCNA reported that Putin had sent a congratulatory letter to Kim Jong Un on the occasion of the upcoming New Year, where he expressed confidence that in 2025, Russia and North Korea would continue to cooperate and strengthen efforts to counter modern threats and challenges.
In his New Year's greeting to Russian President Vladimir Putin, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un wished that 2025 would be the year of the Russian army and people's victory over neo-Nazis, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported.
"Comrade Kim Jong Un wished that the New Year 2025 will be the year of victory in the war in the 21st century, when the Russian army and people will defeat neo-Nazis and achieve a great victory, and also wished Comrade Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin even greater success in the responsible and difficult work of leading the state, and the Russian people — prosperity, well-being and happiness," the publication said.
In addition, Kim Jong Un noted the warm relations between Russia and North Korea and the "courage" of the Russian army in his New Year's greetings.
Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un attend a reception at the Mongnangwan Reception House in Pyongyang, North Korea, June 19, 2024 - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.12.2024
World
Russia-North Korea Strategic Agreement Enters Into Force - Report
5 December, 05:06 GMT
The North Korean leader also sent him warm congratulations to the brotherly Russian people, all servicemen of the brave Russian army, KCNA said.
He also expressed his readiness to work on strengthening the comprehensive strategic partnership with Russia.

Ever-Growing Political Trust Between Russia, China

Chinese President Xi Jinping sent New Year greetings to Russian President Vladimir Putin, China Central Television (CCTV) reported.
Xi and Putin exchanged New Year greetings on December 31, the Chinese state-run broadcaster noted.
Political trust between China and Russia is constantly reaching a new level under the strategic leadership of the two leaders, Chinese President Xi Jinping said in his New Year greetings to Russian President Vladimir Putin.
"Under our strategic leadership, political mutual trust and strategic cooperation are constantly reaching a new level," Xi Jinping said, as quoted by the Xinhua news agency.
The Chinese president noted that the Eastern Route of the China-Russia gas pipeline had been fully commissioned, and practical cooperation in various fields was yielding more and more tangible results. In addition, he pointed to the successful start of the Years of Culture, which had further strengthened the friendly ties between the countries.

"The two sides support each other in their work as chairs of the BRICS mechanism and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, making significant contributions to strengthening solidarity and cooperation among countries of the Global South," Xi said.

Russia and China have always followed the right path of non-confrontation and non-targeting of third parties, Xi said.
BRICS logo - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.12.2024
World
Nine Countries to Officially Become BRICS Partners From January 1, 2025
24 December, 02:34 GMT
"Amid accelerating global changes and an unstable international situation, China and Russia have always followed the path of non-alliance, non-confrontation and non-targeting of third parties," the Chinese leader said.
Xi said he was willing to maintain close contact with Putin to further strengthen China-Russia ties.
He also expressed his willingness to inject impetus into the development and modernization of the two countries, improve the well-being of the Chinese and Russian people, and make new significant contributions to strengthening international justice and the rule of law.
