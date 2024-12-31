https://sputnikglobe.com/20241231/north-korean-chinese-leaders-share-new-year-greetings-with-putin-1121313276.html

North Korean, Chinese Leaders Share New Year Greetings With Putin

North Korean, Chinese Leaders Share New Year Greetings With Putin

Sputnik International

In his New Year's greeting to Russian President Vladimir Putin, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un wished that 2025 would be the year of the Russian army and people's victory over neo-Nazis, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported.

2024-12-31T05:29+0000

2024-12-31T05:29+0000

2024-12-31T05:29+0000

world

russia

china

north korea

vladimir putin

kim jong un

xi jinping

brics

eastern route

korean central news agency (kcna)

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/19/1111462439_0:181:2997:1866_1920x0_80_0_0_cde1e6d6ed55ff7b6ab993dff25fff8e.jpg

In his New Year's greeting to Russian President Vladimir Putin, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un wished that 2025 would be the year of the Russian army and people's victory over neo-Nazis, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported.In addition, Kim Jong Un noted the warm relations between Russia and North Korea and the "courage" of the Russian army in his New Year's greetings.The North Korean leader also sent him warm congratulations to the brotherly Russian people, all servicemen of the brave Russian army, KCNA said.He also expressed his readiness to work on strengthening the comprehensive strategic partnership with Russia.Ever-Growing Political Trust Between Russia, ChinaChinese President Xi Jinping sent New Year greetings to Russian President Vladimir Putin, China Central Television (CCTV) reported.Xi and Putin exchanged New Year greetings on December 31, the Chinese state-run broadcaster noted.Political trust between China and Russia is constantly reaching a new level under the strategic leadership of the two leaders, Chinese President Xi Jinping said in his New Year greetings to Russian President Vladimir Putin.The Chinese president noted that the Eastern Route of the China-Russia gas pipeline had been fully commissioned, and practical cooperation in various fields was yielding more and more tangible results. In addition, he pointed to the successful start of the Years of Culture, which had further strengthened the friendly ties between the countries.Russia and China have always followed the right path of non-confrontation and non-targeting of third parties, Xi said.Xi said he was willing to maintain close contact with Putin to further strengthen China-Russia ties.He also expressed his willingness to inject impetus into the development and modernization of the two countries, improve the well-being of the Chinese and Russian people, and make new significant contributions to strengthening international justice and the rule of law.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241205/russia-north-korea-strategic-agreement-enters-into-force---report-1121092936.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241224/nine-countries-to-officially-become-brics-partners-from-january-1-2025-kremlin-aide-1121248987.html

russia

china

north korea

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia and global south, russia china north korea new year, putin xi kim new year, putin north korea china happy new year