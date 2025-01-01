https://sputnikglobe.com/20250101/fbi-discovers-largest-bomb-stash-in-bureaus-history-1121325370.html

FBI Discovers Largest Bomb Stash in Bureau's History

The FBI has discovered the largest stash of explosives in its history during a detention of a Virginia resident, according to court documents.

2025-01-01T08:23+0000

Brad Spafford was detained on December 17 for storing an unregistered short-barreled rifle, the documents read, adding that during the search at his farm, a stash of explosives was found. "The FBI found more than 150 apparent explosive devices on the property, preliminarily assessed as the largest seizure by number of finished explosive devices in FBI history. FBI bomb technicians, who x-rayed the devices on scene, assessed them as pipe bombs. The majority were found in a detached garage, organized by color... Some were hand-labeled 'lethal.' Some were preloaded into an apparent wearable vest," prosecutors have said in a motion for detention. The investigation into Spafford was initiated in 2023 when his neighbor reported to authorities that he stores explosives and has already lost three fingers. The neighbor also said that the detained used photos of US President Joe Biden as target practice at a gun range. Spafford's lawyers appeal for his release before the hearing, citing his personal characteristics as "a hard-working family man with no criminal record."

2025

