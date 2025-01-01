https://sputnikglobe.com/20250101/rolling-into-battle-russian-soldiers-reportedly-swarm-frontlines-on-electric-scooters-----1121327863.html
Rolling Into Battle: Russian Soldiers Reportedly Swarm Frontlines on Electric Scooters
Rolling Into Battle: Russian Soldiers Reportedly Swarm Frontlines on Electric Scooters
Sputnik International
Russian soldiers reportedly swarm frontlines, overwhelm Ukraine's positions on electric scooters.
2025-01-01T14:38+0000
2025-01-01T14:38+0000
2025-01-01T14:38+0000
russia
ukraine
kiev
donald trump
andrei belousov
russia's special operation in ukraine
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/01/01/1121327310_0:159:3078:1890_1920x0_80_0_0_d9f9b69ca15111fa12c150d748bf4b6c.jpg
The Russian military has been successfully swarming enemy positions while riding electric scooters aside from using motorcycles and all-terrain vehicles (ATVs), according to the NYT citing one of the Ukrainian footages.This allows Russian forces to disperse quickly across the front and avoid one piece of equipment carrying a lot of people, who could be a target for the Kiev regime’s forces. It is a well-documented fact that Russian soldiers have been using ATVs during combat operations. Russia’s Defense Minister Andrei Belousov announced in July that the military would be trained to drive both them and small lightweight and maneuverable buggies for off-road delivery of ammunition and supplies, and for evacuating the wounded. Besides ATVs, Russian companies have also been supplying the combat zone with electric bikes and snow and swamp-going vehicles.The relentless pace of Russian attacks has led to a “buckling of the lines” in eastern Ukraine, especially in the Donbass region, the NYT admitted. It added that the Russian military has been steadily advancing towards Krasnoarmeysk, a vital rail hub for Ukraine. Kiev’s tenuous position on the battlefront, a drastic manpower shortage, and plummeting morale all place it at a disadvantage ahead of the arrival of Donald Trump in the White House, the outlet noted, pointing out that the president-elect had vowed to end the Ukraine conflict after his inauguration.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241231/2024-milestone-russian-army-liberates-over-200-settlements-1121315104.html
russia
ukraine
kiev
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/01/01/1121327310_174:0:2905:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_689841bcbe9d44ffd88f9129a763c4b6.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
russia's special military operation in ukraine, russia's progress in special military operation in ukraine, russian soldiers use motorcycles, atvs and electric scooters in combat zone
russia's special military operation in ukraine, russia's progress in special military operation in ukraine, russian soldiers use motorcycles, atvs and electric scooters in combat zone
Rolling Into Battle: Russian Soldiers Reportedly Swarm Frontlines on Electric Scooters
While some people are busy signing petitions to ban e-scooters in cities, Russian soldiers seem to have found a more "practical" use for them - at least if a recent New York Times report is to be believed.
The Russian military has been successfully swarming enemy positions
while riding electric scooters aside from using motorcycles and all-terrain vehicles (ATVs), according to the NYT citing one of the Ukrainian footages.
This allows Russian forces to disperse quickly across the front and avoid one piece of equipment carrying a lot of people, who could be a target for the Kiev regime’s forces.
It is a well-documented fact that Russian soldiers have been using ATVs during combat operations. Russia’s Defense Minister Andrei Belousov announced in July that the military would be trained to drive both them and small lightweight and maneuverable buggies for off-road delivery of ammunition and supplies, and for evacuating the wounded.
Besides ATVs, Russian companies have also been supplying the combat zone with electric bikes and snow and swamp-going vehicles.
The relentless pace of Russian attacks has led to a “buckling of the lines” in eastern Ukraine, especially in the Donbass region, the NYT admitted. It added that the Russian military has been steadily advancing towards Krasnoarmeysk
, a vital rail hub for Ukraine.
Kiev’s tenuous position on the battlefront, a drastic manpower shortage, and plummeting morale all place it at a disadvantage ahead of the arrival of Donald Trump in the White House, the outlet noted, pointing out that the president-elect had vowed to end the Ukraine conflict
after his inauguration.