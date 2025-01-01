https://sputnikglobe.com/20250101/rolling-into-battle-russian-soldiers-reportedly-swarm-frontlines-on-electric-scooters-----1121327863.html

Rolling Into Battle: Russian Soldiers Reportedly Swarm Frontlines on Electric Scooters

Russian soldiers reportedly swarm frontlines, overwhelm Ukraine's positions on electric scooters.

The Russian military has been successfully swarming enemy positions while riding electric scooters aside from using motorcycles and all-terrain vehicles (ATVs), according to the NYT citing one of the Ukrainian footages.This allows Russian forces to disperse quickly across the front and avoid one piece of equipment carrying a lot of people, who could be a target for the Kiev regime’s forces. It is a well-documented fact that Russian soldiers have been using ATVs during combat operations. Russia’s Defense Minister Andrei Belousov announced in July that the military would be trained to drive both them and small lightweight and maneuverable buggies for off-road delivery of ammunition and supplies, and for evacuating the wounded. Besides ATVs, Russian companies have also been supplying the combat zone with electric bikes and snow and swamp-going vehicles.The relentless pace of Russian attacks has led to a “buckling of the lines” in eastern Ukraine, especially in the Donbass region, the NYT admitted. It added that the Russian military has been steadily advancing towards Krasnoarmeysk, a vital rail hub for Ukraine. Kiev’s tenuous position on the battlefront, a drastic manpower shortage, and plummeting morale all place it at a disadvantage ahead of the arrival of Donald Trump in the White House, the outlet noted, pointing out that the president-elect had vowed to end the Ukraine conflict after his inauguration.

