Senegal to Expel Foreign Troops in 2025

Senegalese President Bassirou Diomaye Faye has confirmed that the country intends to get rid of foreign military presence as early as 2025.

"I have instructed the minister of the armed forces to propose a new doctrine of cooperation in the field of defense and security, which will entail the end of any foreign military presence in Senegal from 2025," the president was quoted as saying by Senegalese news agency APS on Tuesday. In November, Bassirou Diomaye Faye said that the presence of French military bases on the territory of the country is incompatible with national sovereignty. In late January, French media reported that France was going to significantly reduce its military contingents in Gabon, Senegal and Cote d'Ivoire. Last week, Senegalese Prime Minister Ousmane Sonko said that the country will close all foreign military bases in the near future.

