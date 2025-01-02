https://sputnikglobe.com/20250102/musk-says-cybertruck-that-exploded-in-las-vegas-contained-blast-limited-damage-1121331756.html
Musk Says Cybertruck That Exploded in Las Vegas Contained Blast, Limited Damage
US billionaire Elon Musk said on Thursday that the Cybertruck that exploded in Las Vegas was able to contain the explosion and limit the damage.
Shortly after the incident was reported late Wednesday, Musk announced that a top Tesla team was investigating the explosion. Tesla's investigation found that the explosion was caused by "very large fireworks and/or a bomb" stored in the rented vehicle, not a malfunction in the car itself. During the investigation, Las Vegas police discovered gas tanks and large fireworks mortars in the bed of the Tesla Cybertruck that exploded near the Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas, Sheriff Kevin McMahil said later in the day, also thanking Musk for all the information he and his team provided.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US billionaire Elon Musk said on Thursday that the Cybertruck that exploded in Las Vegas was able to contain the explosion and limit the damage.
Shortly after the incident was reported late Wednesday, Musk announced
that a top Tesla team was investigating the explosion. Tesla's investigation found that the explosion was caused by "very large fireworks and/or a bomb"
stored in the rented vehicle, not a malfunction in the car itself.
"The evil knuckleheads picked the wrong vehicle for a terrorist attack. Cybertruck actually contained the explosion and directed the blast upwards. Not even the glass doors of the lobby were broken," Musk said on X.
30 December 2024, 17:15 GMT
During the investigation, Las Vegas police discovered gas tanks and large fireworks mortars in the bed of the Tesla Cybertruck that exploded near the Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas, Sheriff Kevin McMahil said later in the day, also thanking Musk for all the information he and his team
provided.
Late on Wednesday, a Tesla Cybertruck exploded near the Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas. One person died and seven others were injured in the explosion, the Las Vegas Police Department said, adding that an investigation was underway.