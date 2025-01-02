https://sputnikglobe.com/20250102/ex-cia-analyst-doesnt-buy-fbis-ny-day-terror-narrative-highlights-potential-ukrainian-intel-trace-1121339673.html

Ex-CIA Analyst Doesn't Buy FBI's NY Day Terror Narrative, Highlights Potential Ukrainian Intel Trace

Twin violent incidents rocked the US on New Year's Day, with an ex-US Army vet plowing a pickup into a crowd in New Orleans and going down guns blazing in a firefight with police, and an active-duty Green Beret blowing up in a Tesla Cybertruck outside a Trump hotel in Las Vegas. Sputnik asked renowned former CIA analyst Larry Johnson to weigh in.

“Right now, the FBI is trying to present this as what they call a ‘lone wolf individual’, acting on his own by himself. I know that’s the story. I don’t find it to be particularly credible,” Johnson said, commenting on the terror attack that rocked New Orleans and claimed scores of lives January 1.“It’s a threat from within,” the observer said, calling reports that the New Orleans attacker was affiliated with ISIS* “curious and ironic,” given the US government’s habit of labeling people terrorists and then working with them, whether in Syria today or Afghanistan going back to the 1980s.The second problem is the FBI’s utter lack of credibility, highlighted by Russiagate, Johnson said.Johnson also has a number of other questions regarding the New Orleans incident, like who really planted the two discovered IEDs, and where the money came from, given that the suspect was reportedly broke, and served in the Army’s HR department, meaning he had no special explosives or firearms training.“Because this very well could have been tied into Ukraine. Carrying out an attack on the Trump Tower. Because they recognize Donald Trump is going to potentially bring an end to this war,” Johnson said.At the moment, there are more questions than solid answers on all counts, the observer summed up.* A terrorist group outlawed in Russia and many other countries.

