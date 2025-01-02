https://sputnikglobe.com/20250102/ex-cia-analyst-doesnt-buy-fbis-ny-day-terror-narrative-highlights-potential-ukrainian-intel-trace-1121339673.html
Ex-CIA Analyst Doesn't Buy FBI's NY Day Terror Narrative, Highlights Potential Ukrainian Intel Trace
Ex-CIA Analyst Doesn't Buy FBI's NY Day Terror Narrative, Highlights Potential Ukrainian Intel Trace
Twin violent incidents rocked the US on New Year's Day, with an ex-US Army vet plowing a pickup into a crowd in New Orleans and going down guns blazing in a firefight with police, and an active-duty Green Beret blowing up in a Tesla Cybertruck outside a Trump hotel in Las Vegas. Sputnik asked renowned former CIA analyst Larry Johnson to weigh in.
"Right now, the FBI is trying to present this as what they call a 'lone wolf individual', acting on his own by himself. I know that's the story. I don't find it to be particularly credible," Johnson said, commenting on the terror attack that rocked New Orleans and claimed scores of lives January 1.

"It's a threat from within," the observer said, calling reports that the New Orleans attacker was affiliated with ISIS* "curious and ironic," given the US government's habit of labeling people terrorists and then working with them, whether in Syria today or Afghanistan going back to the 1980s.

The second problem is the FBI's utter lack of credibility, highlighted by Russiagate, Johnson said.

Johnson also has a number of other questions regarding the New Orleans incident, like who really planted the two discovered IEDs, and where the money came from, given that the suspect was reportedly broke, and served in the Army's HR department, meaning he had no special explosives or firearms training.

"Because this very well could have been tied into Ukraine. Carrying out an attack on the Trump Tower. Because they recognize Donald Trump is going to potentially bring an end to this war," Johnson said.

At the moment, there are more questions than solid answers on all counts, the observer summed up.

* A terrorist group outlawed in Russia and many other countries.
2025
Twin violent incidents rocked the US on New Year's Day, with an ex-US Army vet plowing a pickup into a crowd in New Orleans and going down guns blazing in a firefight with police, and an active-duty Green Beret blowing up in a Tesla Cybertruck outside a Trump hotel in Las Vegas. Sputnik asked renowned former CIA analyst Larry Johnson to weigh in.
“Right now, the FBI is trying to present this
as what they call a ‘lone wolf individual’, acting on his own by himself. I know that’s the story. I don’t find it to be particularly credible,” Johnson said, commenting on the terror attack that rocked New Orleans and claimed scores of lives January 1.
“Let’s start with the fact that the initial news reports presented this as a further sign of the lack of control over immigration in the United States. This had nothing to do with illegal migrants. These were two US citizens, both,” Johnson emphasized, adding that both men were also affiliated with the Army.
“It’s a threat from within,” the observer said, calling reports that the New Orleans attacker was affiliated with ISIS* “curious and ironic,” given the US government’s habit of labeling people terrorists and then working with them, whether in Syria today or Afghanistan going back to the 1980s.
The second problem is the FBI’s utter lack of credibility, highlighted by Russiagate, Johnson said.
“The FBI said while there's no evidence that [the New Orleans attacker] was working with anybody else. I gotta be honest, I don't trust the FBI. The FBI has a history of lying, absolute lying and fabricating. They fabricated the whole Russiagate affair,” Johnson recalled, citing the debunked claim hatched by the Clinton campaign in 2016 and taken up by the FBI in 2016 about Donald Trump’s alleged ‘collusion’ with Russia.
“I can't rule out the possibility that this individual was acting as part of a broader effort to create chaos and instability in the United States prior to the inauguration of Donald Trump to prevent Trump from being inaugurated. Because Trump is seen as a potential existential threat to organizations like the FBI, the CIA, [and] the Department of Justice,” the veteran former intel analyst said.
Johnson also has a number of other questions regarding the New Orleans incident, like who really planted the two discovered IEDs, and where the money came from, given that the suspect was reportedly broke, and served in the Army’s HR department, meaning he had no special explosives or firearms training.
The Las Vegas suspect on the other hand, as an active-duty special forces NCO, “did have the training with weapons and explosives, which in turn begs the question of how did he blow himself up?” Johnson asked, adding that the social media photo of the suspect wearing a ‘Slava Ukraini’ T-shirt begs the question of whether he ever traveled to Ukraine or had any contacts with Ukrainian intelligence.
“Because this very well could have been tied into Ukraine. Carrying out an attack on the Trump Tower. Because they recognize Donald Trump is going to potentially bring an end to this war,” Johnson said.
At the moment, there are more questions than solid answers on all counts, the observer summed up.
* A terrorist group outlawed in Russia and many other countries.