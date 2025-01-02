https://sputnikglobe.com/20250102/russia-reveals-real-culprits-behind-gas-flow-blockade-through-ukraine-1121333514.html

Russia Reveals Real Culprits Behind Gas Flow Blockade Through Ukraine

Moscow considers Washington and Kiev to be responsible for a halt in Russian gas flow to Europe through Ukraine, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

"The responsibility for the termination of Russian gas supplies lies entirely with the United States, the puppet regime in Kiev and the authorities of the European states, which sacrificed the well-being of their citizens for the sake of supporting the American economy financially," she said in a statement. Ukraine stopped Russian gas transit for geopolitical reasons. The main beneficiary of the changes in the European energy market is the United States, Zakharova added.

