Russia Reveals Real Culprits Behind Gas Flow Blockade Through Ukraine
Moscow considers Washington and Kiev to be responsible for a halt in Russian gas flow to Europe through Ukraine, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.
"The responsibility for the termination of Russian gas supplies lies entirely with the United States, the puppet regime in Kiev and the authorities of the European states, which sacrificed the well-being of their citizens for the sake of supporting the American economy financially," she said in a statement. Ukraine stopped Russian gas transit for geopolitical reasons. The main beneficiary of the changes in the European energy market is the United States, Zakharova added.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Moscow considers Washington and Kiev to be responsible for a halt in Russian gas flow to Europe through Ukraine, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.
"The responsibility for the termination of Russian gas supplies
lies entirely with the United States, the puppet regime in Kiev and the authorities of the European states, which sacrificed the well-being of their citizens for the sake of supporting the American economy financially," she said in a statement.
Ukraine stopped Russian gas transit for geopolitical reasons. The main beneficiary of the changes in the European energy market
is the United States, Zakharova added.
"The cessation of supplies of competitive and environmentally friendly Russian energy not only weakens Europe's economic potential but also has the most negative impact on the standard of living of European citizens," the spokeswoman argued.