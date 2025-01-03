https://sputnikglobe.com/20250103/biden-plans-to-ban-some-offshore-drilling-to-trip-trump-up-on-energy-policy-1121344351.html

Biden Plans to Ban Some Offshore Drilling to Trip Trump Up on Energy Policy

Biden Plans to Ban Some Offshore Drilling to Trip Trump Up on Energy Policy

Sputnik International

Donald Trump's imminent return to the White House and Republicans' newfound control of both the House and the Senate following the 2024 election pushed Democrats to make a series of moves across a broad array of areas to try to 'Trump-proof' Joe Biden's legacy. Energy policy is one of them.

2025-01-03T16:10+0000

2025-01-03T16:10+0000

2025-01-03T16:10+0000

economy

joe biden

us

donald trump

gulf of mexico

arctic

pacific

republicans

senate

democrats

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0b/0d/1120878155_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_bd32b8b6b1b97896226e394c5681bd5b.jpg

Outgoing President Joe Biden is reportedly planning to take advantage of provisions in the 1953 Outer Continental Shelf Lands Act to permanently ban his successor from achieving his energy policy goal of dramatically ramping up domestic energy production.Sources told Bloomberg Biden is getting ready to announce an executive order prohibiting portions of America’s outer continental shelf deemed critical to coastal environmental resilience from being sold off to energy companies for exploration.The affected waters could include areas of the Pacific coast, and waters near Florida in the Gulf of Mexico.Biden’s move could ultimately hamper the Trump administration’s so-called 3-3-3 economic strategy, which includes a 3 million barrel-per-day (bpd) jump in domestic oil output, 3% annual GDP growth, and a push to cut the deficit to 3% of GDP.A 3 million bpd bump in oil production would increase output to as much as 16.5 million bpd, with current US output already at historic highs as imports of foreign oil drop and as Washington aggressively pushes into foreign markets, including Europe, knocking out competitors like Russia using sanctions and other tools of economic warfare using the Ukrainian crisis as a pretext.Energy is just one of the policy areas where Biden is looking to trip up Trump before leaving office.Over the past month, he's commuted the sentences of a vast majority of death row inmates, issued dozens of presidential pardons, including for his troubled son Hunter, forgiven the school loan debts of 55,000 public service workers, and sought to ‘Trump-proof’ the conflict with Russia in Ukraine by ramping up arms deliveries and greenlighting Ukrainian missile attacks deep inside Russia.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241226/corporate-america-goes-from-disowning-trump-to-lavishing-him-with-cash-heres-what-they-want-1121275785.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241123/europe-is-hurtling-towards-new-energy-crisis-with-depleted-reserves-short-sighted-russia-sanctions-1120980271.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241230/us-ramps-up-military-aid-to-ukraine-with-artillery-rounds-missiles-and-armored-vehicles-1121307017.html

gulf of mexico

arctic

pacific

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Ilya Tsukanov

Ilya Tsukanov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ilya Tsukanov

where do biden and trump stand on energy, are biden and trump similar on energy, what is trump's energy policy, will trump increase drilling