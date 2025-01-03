International
While president-elect Donald Trump has vowed to make the US the global cryptocurrency leader, Russia is already making strides toward claiming that title.
From legalizing mining to global trade ambitions, here’s a breakdown of the strategy:Mining Growth and Leadership Why is Russia Thriving in Crypto Mining? The expansion of industrial mining and creation of multi-purpose data processing centers (DPCs) is expected to contribute significantly to Russia’s economy: From Mining to Global Trade Russia is not stopping at mining; it aims to leverage cryptocurrencies for international trade. In August 2024, President Vladimir Putin signed laws establishing an experimental platform for using cryptocurrencies in international settlements and regulating cryptocurrency exchange trading under the Central Bank’s oversight. Key developments include:
Could Russia Become the World's Crypto Capital?

Ekaterina Blinova
While president-elect Donald Trump has vowed to make the US the global cryptocurrency leader, Russia is already making strides toward claiming that title.
From legalizing mining to global trade ambitions, here’s a breakdown of the strategy:

Mining Growth and Leadership

Legalization and Regulation: Russia has recognized cryptocurrency ‘mining’ as a legal and regulated industry, complete with taxation and oversight
A World Cryptomining Leader: At the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) in September 2024, President Vladimir Putin affirmed Russia’s leadership in cryptocurrency mining
Rapid Growth: Industrial mining grew by 50% year-on-year in 2023, ranking second globally after the US and yielding 54,000 Bitcoins, as reported by the Industrial Mining Association of Russia.
Second Only to the US: Current estimates place Russia’s mining energy demand at 2.5 to 2.7 gigawatts, with industrial-scale mining accounting for 1.8 GW. US miners currently consume approximately 7 GW.
Gap Narrows Quickly: BitRiver, Russia's largest mining data center operator, predicts that the country’s mining power drain could reach 10 GW within five years and potentially surpass the US in just two to three years.
Energy System Resilience: Growth in mining is unlikely to strain the national energy system. Up to 20% of the required power could come from energy complexes associated with large data centers, according to BitRiver’s Deputy CEO Oleg Ogienko.
Why is Russia Thriving in Crypto Mining?

Abundant Energy: Russia is one of the world’s largest electricity producers, with relatively low tariffs. Bitcoin mining costs in Russia are estimated to be two or three times lower than in the US or Canada.
Surplus Capacity: Many Russian regions possess surplus electricity that can be allocated to mining.
Cold Climate: Russia’s natural climate reduces the need for cooling in data centers, lowering these costs by 30 to 50%.
Tax Incentives: In 2024, mining and selling of crypto was exempted from value-added tax (VAT), and clear taxation rules were introduced.
The expansion of industrial mining and creation of multi-purpose data processing centers (DPCs) is expected to contribute significantly to Russia’s economy:
Revenue Growth: The construction of DPCs in Russia currently brings in about 250 billion rubles ($2.3 billion) annually, according to Evgeny Virtser, CEO of Free Technologies Engineering.
Job Creation: Mining operations generate new employment opportunities and attract investments in infrastructure.
AI Development: Cryptocurrency mining data centers also support artificial intelligence (AI) initiatives, particularly in training large language models. These centers rely on graphics processing units (GPUs), which are ideal for both crypto mining and AI applications.
From Mining to Global Trade

Russia is not stopping at mining; it aims to leverage cryptocurrencies for international trade. In August 2024, President Vladimir Putin signed laws establishing an experimental platform for using cryptocurrencies in international settlements and regulating cryptocurrency exchange trading under the Central Bank’s oversight.
Key developments include:
Crypto Exchanges: Two official exchanges are planned – one in Moscow and another in St. Petersburg, according to Russian newspaper Kommersant.
International Settlements: The Russian Central Bank launched an experimental platform for cryptocurrency transactions based on the National Payment System last year. Russia's Finance Minister Anton Siluanov highlighted in December that the use of digital financial assets and cryptocurrencies is important for Russia's foreign trade, as it allows uninterrupted payments for goods and services.
Export Potential: In 2023 the Ministry of Finance proposed exporting mined cryptocurrencies, treating them as products like natural gas.
