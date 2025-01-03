https://sputnikglobe.com/20250103/could-russia-become-the-worlds-crypto-capital-1121345727.html

Could Russia Become the World’s Crypto Capital?

Could Russia Become the World’s Crypto Capital?

Sputnik International

While president-elect Donald Trump has vowed to make the US the global cryptocurrency leader, Russia is already making strides toward claiming that title.

2025-01-03T17:37+0000

2025-01-03T17:37+0000

2025-01-03T17:37+0000

world

business

donald trump

anton siluanov

russia

world

eef

russian central bank

bitcoin

vladimir putin

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/01/03/1121345146_0:163:3062:1885_1920x0_80_0_0_f9fa29555ce9ffa5c16799a943c228ca.jpg

From legalizing mining to global trade ambitions, here’s a breakdown of the strategy:Mining Growth and Leadership Why is Russia Thriving in Crypto Mining? The expansion of industrial mining and creation of multi-purpose data processing centers (DPCs) is expected to contribute significantly to Russia’s economy: From Mining to Global Trade Russia is not stopping at mining; it aims to leverage cryptocurrencies for international trade. In August 2024, President Vladimir Putin signed laws establishing an experimental platform for using cryptocurrencies in international settlements and regulating cryptocurrency exchange trading under the Central Bank’s oversight. Key developments include:

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250103/bitcoins-rise-and-rise-from-quirky-novelty-to-coveted-asset-of-central-banks-and-hedge-funds-1121343303.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241224/blackrock-bets-on-bitcoin-is-the-us-dollar-era-over-1121257375.html

russia

world

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Ekaterina Blinova

Ekaterina Blinova

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ekaterina Blinova

cryptocurrency, bitcoin, blockchain, russia's legalizes crypto mining, russian mining cryptocurrencies, mining farms, russia to use cryptocurrencies in global trade, russia adopts regulations for crypto mining, bitcoin as alternative to us dollar in global trade, crypto exchange