Ukrainians Do Not Want to Defend Incumbent Gov’t, Calling Country ‘Prison’ - Reports

Ukrainian men are fleeing the country because they don't want to defend the corrupt government, German broadcaster n-tv reported, citing Ukrainian migrants.

MOSCOW, December 26 (Sputnik) - Ukrainian men do not want to defend the incumbent government, which they consider corrupt, and flee the country, calling it a "prison", German broadcaster n-tv reported, citing Ukrainian migrants. "Closed borders have turned Ukraine into a prison for men," one of the migrants was quoted as saying by the broadcaster on Wednesday. He added that he sees no point in defending a corrupt system. According to the man, many Ukrainians are fighting not for a goal, but under duress, and many of them feel "simply devastated". He said that he decided to flee because he does not believe that the border will be opened in the near future. "They grab people and send them to war. It's slavery," another migrant said, adding that he does not want to defend a country "in which the government and oligarchs own everything, and the people own nothing." In late October, Ukrainian lawmaker Anna Skorokhod said that more than 100,000 Ukrainian servicemen deserted from the Ukrainian armed forces or voluntarily left their units since February 2022.

