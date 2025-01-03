https://sputnikglobe.com/20250103/time-for-us-to-stop-using-taiwan-card---chinese-ambassador-to-russia-1121340163.html

Time for US to Stop Using 'Taiwan Card' - Chinese Ambassador to Russia

The United States must stop using the "Taiwan card" and destabilizing the region, as it will lose facing the "force of China," Chinese Ambassador to Russia Zhang Hanhui told Sputnik.

"Playing with fire leads to self-immolation. It is high time for the US to stop using the 'Taiwan card,' which is destined to lose," Zhang said in an article written for Spuntik. Some high-ranking US officials "ignore facts and substitute lies for the truth," openly supporting Taiwan's independence, he added. Zhang also said that Washington supports the aspirations of Taiwanese leader Lai Ching-te for independence "despite the risk to undermine peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait, which is completely contrary to their political promises."

