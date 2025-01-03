https://sputnikglobe.com/20250103/time-for-us-to-stop-using-taiwan-card---chinese-ambassador-to-russia-1121340163.html
Time for US to Stop Using 'Taiwan Card' - Chinese Ambassador to Russia
Sputnik International
The United States must stop using the "Taiwan card" and destabilizing the region, as it will lose facing the "force of China," Chinese Ambassador to Russia Zhang Hanhui told Sputnik.
"Playing with fire leads to self-immolation. It is high time for the US to stop using the 'Taiwan card,' which is destined to lose," Zhang said in an article written for Spuntik. Some high-ranking US officials "ignore facts and substitute lies for the truth," openly supporting Taiwan's independence, he added. Zhang also said that Washington supports the aspirations of Taiwanese leader Lai Ching-te for independence "despite the risk to undermine peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait, which is completely contrary to their political promises."
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The United States must stop using the "Taiwan card" and destabilizing the region, as it will lose facing the "force of China," Chinese Ambassador to Russia Zhang Hanhui told Sputnik.
"Playing with fire leads to self-immolation. It is high time for the US to stop using the 'Taiwan card,' which is destined to lose," Zhang said in an article written for Spuntik.
Some high-ranking US officials "ignore facts and substitute lies for the truth,"
openly supporting Taiwan's independence, he added.
"The US made it clear in the 1978 Sino-US joint communique on the establishment of diplomatic relations and in the August 17, 1982, joint communique that the US 'recognizes the government of the People's Republic of China as the only legitimate government representing all of China' and "understands China's position that there is only one China in the world and Taiwan is part of it.' This is also a clear and unchangeable postulate," the article read.
Zhang also said that Washington supports the aspirations of Taiwanese leader Lai Ching-te for independence "despite the risk to undermine peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait, which is completely contrary to their political promises."
"This only confirms that the US has a more insidious plot to play the 'Taiwan card' and exert 'maximum pressure' by constantly violating the fundamentals of the one-China principle, in an attempt to capitalize by creating tensions in the Taiwan Strait and concealing its intention to use Taiwan to contain China. At the heart of this is the desire to hinder China's development and maintain the fading dominance of the US. Facing a unified force of 1.4 billion Chinese, they are destined to be defeated," the ambassador said.