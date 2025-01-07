https://sputnikglobe.com/20250107/eu-commission-cancels-gas-meeting-due-to-absence-of-ukrainian-officials---slovak-govt-1121371926.html
EU Commission Cancels Gas Meeting Due to Absence of Ukrainian Officials - Slovak Gov’t
Sputnik International
The European Commission has canceled talks on gas transit through Ukraine, which were scheduled for January 7, due to the decision of the Ukrainian delegation not to participate in the event, the Slovak government said.
Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico said earlier that consultations on the issue of the halted gas transit through Ukraine to Slovakia were to take place in Brussels on January 7. "Considering the fact that the Ukrainian side will not participate in tomorrow's talks, the European Commission has decided to cancel the meeting. However, the European Commission, in cooperation with interested parties, is looking for another date when the meeting could take place," the government said in a statement on Monday. On Wednesday, Russian gas transit via Ukraine stopped, with the expiry of a 2019 contract between Russia's Gazprom and Ukraine's Naftogaz. The Russian company said it had neither the legal nor the technical capacity to continue pumping gas into the pipeline that supplied Moldova and four EU countries, namely Slovakia, Austria, Italy and the Czech Republic.
