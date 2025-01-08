https://sputnikglobe.com/20250108/eu-defense-spending-boost-will-only-sow-discord-increase-public-debt--expert-1121382103.html
EU Defense Spending Boost Will Only Sow Discord, Increase Public Debt – Expert
The European Union's plans to ramp up defense spending will only create divisions within the 27-nation bloc and increase the national debt load, Stavros Kalenteridis, a professor at the Aegean College in Athens, told Sputnik.
HERAKLION (Sputnik) - The European Union's plans to ramp up defense spending will only create divisions within the 27-nation bloc and increase the national debt load, Stavros Kalenteridis, a professor at the Aegean College in Athens, told Sputnik.
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen suggested in June that the EU invest 500 billion euros ($519 billion) in defense over the next decade. Money could come in the form of additional national contributions, joint borrowing or from the EU's "own resources," which are the main sources of revenue for the bloc's budget.
"Because of the differing economic levels and moral priorities among EU member states, this approach will lead to decreased cohesion, internal differences, and ultimately, discord and disharmony. The narrative itself is extremely dangerous — it not only pushes defense spending but also perpetuates the view that past priorities in healthcare and infrastructure were mistakes that need correcting now, spurred on by Trump’s presidency," Kalenteridis said.
US President-elect Donald Trump’s team reportedly told European officials in December that his new administration would demand that NATO allies commit to spending 5% of their industrial output on defense. NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said that defense spending should be significantly higher than the 2% target set by the alliance's guidelines.
Kalenteridis drew attention to an emerging narrative that Europe should have been investing in self-defense all along and that the Trump presidency underscored the isolation
and weakening of the EU and the need for self-reliance. He also noted that Ursula von der Leyen's German ally, former Chancellor Angela Merkel, had been vocal about her country moving away from limiting public spending. While Merkel's conservative Christian Democrats do not officially support this idea, it is an important development, Kalenteridis said.
"It seems that if this idea gains traction, we will see more spending and more national debt being accumulated EU-wide to fund this war effort," Kalenteridis said.
Von der Leyen justified her plan by the perceived need to keep up with Russia's and China's military spending. Kalenteridis said this was an unprecedented move by the EU to actively involve itself in conflicts outside its borders.
"We are seeing new ideas emerge, not only about increased investment but also about borrowing more and accumulating massive national debts to ensure that the military-industrial complexes within Europe keep operating," Kalenteridis concluded.
Russia has continuously warned Europe and the United States that their military support for Ukraine is an impediment to the peace process and a step toward NATO’s direct involvement in the conflict. Russian Ambassador to the UN Vassily Nebenzia estimated last week that the EU had spent $47 billion on military aid for Ukraine since 2022.