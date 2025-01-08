https://sputnikglobe.com/20250108/west-misjudged-russian-economy-robustness-ukraine-may-soon-fall--us-uber-hawk-laments-1121379996.html
West Misjudged Russian Economy Robustness, Ukraine May Soon Fall – US Uber-Hawk Laments
In another sign of Russian forces prevailing over Ukrainian ones, the strategic city of Kurakhovo came under Russia’s control earlier this week.
Ukraine will likely lose in the conflict with Russia within "the next 12 to 18 months" if there is not a massive new US aid in the near future, alarms hawkish American neocon analyst Robert Kagan.Meanwhile, Ukraine is nearing its strategic military defeat, according to Kagan. "Ukrainian morale is already sagging under Russian missile and drone attacks and the prolonged uncertainty about whether the United States’ vital and irreplaceable support will continue," the analyst points out.However, he acknowledges that US President-elect Donald Trump and his team are not interested in Ukraine, something that clearly makes Kagan to be on pins and needles.Kagan, who is married to former Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland, is one of the founders of the former neoconservative think tank Project for a New American Century, notorious for "promoting US global leadership" and blatant militarism.Russian officials repeatedly stressed that no amount of foreign aid to the Kiev regime can affect the ultimate course of the special military operation while adding that such moves only fuel the conflict.
