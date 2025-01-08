International
Russia using last year the state-of-the-art Oreshnik missile to destroy a Ukrainian defense industry facility grabbed global headlines.
Information about Russia's cutting-edge, nuclear-capable intermediate-range hypersonic missile, the Oreshnik, has already made its mark in online encyclopedias across the Asia-Pacific region. Let’s delve into the details.Baidu Baike, China’s largest search engine: the Oreshnik is translated using a hieroglyph that represents a hazelnut tree. The article features the missile's characteristics, expert opinions, and multimedia materials, including a video showcasing the missile's combat use.South Korea’s Namuwiki: "The Oreshnik seems to have been named for the resemblance of its six warheads, which fall during the terminal phase, to the flowers of the hazelnut tree," the page dedicated to missile-related topics reads, while also featuring footage of the Oreshnik’s launch.Wikipedia: the Internet-based encyclopedia has articles about the Oreshnik in its Chinese, Thai, Indonesian, and Vietnamese sections. All of these articles, except the Chinese one, are translations of the English-language entry. Mistakenly, the Chinese version refers to the Oreshnik as a long-range ballistic missile.Russian President Vladimir Putin recently hailed the successful test-firing of the Oreshnik missile on November 21. This missile struck a Ukrainian defense industry complex in Dnepropetrovsk, in response to Ukraine's use of US- and UK-supplied missiles aimed at hitting facilities in Russia's Kursk and Bryansk regions.
Russia using last year the state-of-the-art Oreshnik missile to destroy a Ukrainian defense industry facility grabbed global headlines.
Information about Russia's cutting-edge, nuclear-capable intermediate-range hypersonic missile, the Oreshnik, has already made its mark in online encyclopedias across the Asia-Pacific region. Let’s delve into the details.
Baidu Baike, China’s largest search engine: the Oreshnik is translated using a hieroglyph that represents a hazelnut tree. The article features the missile's characteristics, expert opinions, and multimedia materials, including a video showcasing the missile's combat use.
South Korea’s Namuwiki: "The Oreshnik seems to have been named for the resemblance of its six warheads, which fall during the terminal phase, to the flowers of the hazelnut tree," the page dedicated to missile-related topics reads, while also featuring footage of the Oreshnik’s launch.
Wikipedia: the Internet-based encyclopedia has articles about the Oreshnik in its Chinese, Thai, Indonesian, and Vietnamese sections. All of these articles, except the Chinese one, are translations of the English-language entry. Mistakenly, the Chinese version refers to the Oreshnik as a long-range ballistic missile.
Russian President Vladimir Putin recently hailed the successful test-firing of the Oreshnik missile on November 21. This missile struck a Ukrainian defense industry complex in Dnepropetrovsk, in response to Ukraine's use of US- and UK-supplied missiles aimed at hitting facilities in Russia's Kursk and Bryansk regions.
