Over 80% of Canadians Support Trudeau's Resignation - Poll
More than 80% of Canadians support Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's decision to step down, according to an Ipsos poll that also found the move has not improved the standing of the ruling Liberal Party.
On Monday, Trudeau announced his intention to step down as head of government and leader of the ruling Liberal Party once the party chooses his successor. "Eight in ten (81%) Canadians approve of Trudeau’s resignation, with over half (51%) saying they "strongly approve." Seven in ten (70%) Liberal supporters approve of Trudeau’s resignation compared to 88% of Conservative voters... Two in ten (19%) disapprove of Trudeau’s resignation. Three in ten (30%) Liberal voters disapprove of his resignation compared to 12% of Conservatives," the pollster found. At the same time, the ruling party's ratings remain near all-time lows at 20%, while support for the opposition Conservative Party has risen to 46%. Moreover, when asked whether they would consider voting for the Liberal Party with Trudeau resigned, 57% of the respondents replied negatively, while 23% said that they would consider it. Former Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland is the most popular choice to succeed Trudeau as leader, with 29% of voters supporting her and 24% saying they would vote for the Liberals with her at the helm.
"Almost four in ten (38%) Canadians give Trudeau an F [Fail] when rating his overall performance as Prime Minister. Only 4% give him an A," the study also found.
The poll was conducted from January 6 to 7 among 1,000 adult Canadians. The margin of error stands at 3.8%.