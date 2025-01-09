https://sputnikglobe.com/20250109/over-80-of-canadians-support-trudeaus-resignation---poll-1121389877.html

Over 80% of Canadians Support Trudeau's Resignation - Poll

Over 80% of Canadians Support Trudeau's Resignation - Poll

Sputnik International

More than 80% of Canadians support Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's decision to step down, according to an Ipsos poll that also found the move has not improved the standing of the ruling Liberal Party.

2025-01-09T10:07+0000

2025-01-09T10:07+0000

2025-01-09T10:07+0000

americas

justin trudeau

chrystia freeland

canada

liberal party

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/17/1112820034_0:0:3074:1730_1920x0_80_0_0_bb74404bc41ed27ce55301bbc441f013.jpg

On Monday, Trudeau announced his intention to step down as head of government and leader of the ruling Liberal Party once the party chooses his successor. "Eight in ten (81%) Canadians approve of Trudeau’s resignation, with over half (51%) saying they "strongly approve." Seven in ten (70%) Liberal supporters approve of Trudeau’s resignation compared to 88% of Conservative voters... Two in ten (19%) disapprove of Trudeau’s resignation. Three in ten (30%) Liberal voters disapprove of his resignation compared to 12% of Conservatives," the pollster found. At the same time, the ruling party's ratings remain near all-time lows at 20%, while support for the opposition Conservative Party has risen to 46%. Moreover, when asked whether they would consider voting for the Liberal Party with Trudeau resigned, 57% of the respondents replied negatively, while 23% said that they would consider it. Former Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland is the most popular choice to succeed Trudeau as leader, with 29% of voters supporting her and 24% saying they would vote for the Liberals with her at the helm.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241224/trudeaus-scandalous-track-record-why-even-members-of-his-own-party-now-want-him-gone-1121255955.html

americas

canada

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

trudeau's resignation, trudeau steps down, is trudeau leaving, what's wrong with trudeau