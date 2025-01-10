Russian Forces Launch 28 Strikes at Ukrainian Targets in One Week
© Sputnik / Vladimir Sergeev / Go to the mediabankMiG-31 Foxhound fighter-interceptors with the Kinzhal high-precision hypersonic aero-ballistic missiles
© Sputnik / Vladimir Sergeev/
Over the past week, Russian forces launched 28 coordinated strikes at Ukrainian military infrastructure, temporary deployment points of Ukrainian armed units and foreign mercenaries, Russian Ministry of Defense (Mod) said on Friday.
"From January 4 to 10, the Russian Armed Forces carried out 28 coordinated strikes using high-precision weapons and attack drones," the MoD statement said.
"These strikes hit military airfield infrastructure, weapon depots, assembly workshops, storage facilities for attack drones, as well as temporary deployment points of Ukrainian armed units and foreign mercenaries," the ministry stated.
Russian air defenses intercepted and destroyed multiple missiles and drones launched by Ukrainian forces over the week.
"Air defense systems shot down eight US-made ATACMS tactical missiles, five French-made Hammer guided bombs, 41 US-made HIMARS multiple rocket launcher projectiles and 689 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry reported.
Russian Aerospace Forces fighter aircraft also shot down a Ukrainian MiG-29 jet.
Other Developments
Battlegroup Tsentr:
Prevented 94 Ukrainian attempts to regain lost positions
Ukrainian forces suffered over 3,485 casualties, 11 tanks — including four German-made Leopards — and 40 other armored vehicles
Liberated Dachenko and struck multiple Ukrainian brigades and equipment depots
Battlegroup Sever:
Eliminated over 2,835 Ukrainian personnel in a week
Destroyed 30 tanks, 122 armored vehicles and 30 artillery pieces
Repelled two counterattacks and targeted brigades in the Kharkov Region
Battlegroup Yug:
Secured Kurakhovo in the Donetsk People's Republic
Ukrainian losses included up to 1,715 personnel, three tanks — including one Leopard — and 20 artillery pieces
Disrupted 16 attempts to regain tactical positions and destroyed six ammunition depots
Battlegroup Zapad:
Liberated Nadia in the Lugansk People's Republic
Ukrainian forces lost up to 3,530 personnel, one tank and 46 artillery pieces
Stopped 19 Ukrainian attempts to regain positions and destroyed 15 ammunition depots
Battlegroup Vostok:
Improved positions on the frontline
Ukrainian losses totaled over 1,120 personnel, one tank and 26 artillery pieces
Thwarted eight Ukrainian attempts to regain positions and destroyed six ammunition depots
Battlegroup Dnepr
Ukrainian losses reached 685 personnel, two armored vehicles and 11 artillery pieces