Russian Forces Launch 28 Strikes at Ukrainian Targets in One Week

Russian Forces Launch 28 Strikes at Ukrainian Targets in One Week

Over the past week, Russian forces launched 28 coordinated strikes at Ukrainian military infrastructure, temporary deployment points of Ukrainian armed units and foreign mercenaries, Russian Ministry of Defense (Mod) said on Friday.

"From January 4 to 10, the Russian Armed Forces carried out 28 coordinated strikes using high-precision weapons and attack drones," the MoD statement said."These strikes hit military airfield infrastructure, weapon depots, assembly workshops, storage facilities for attack drones, as well as temporary deployment points of Ukrainian armed units and foreign mercenaries," the ministry stated.Russian air defenses intercepted and destroyed multiple missiles and drones launched by Ukrainian forces over the week.Russian Aerospace Forces fighter aircraft also shot down a Ukrainian MiG-29 jet.Other DevelopmentsBattlegroup Tsentr:Battlegroup Sever:Battlegroup Yug:Battlegroup Zapad:Battlegroup Vostok:

