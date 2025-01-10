https://sputnikglobe.com/20250110/us-supreme-court-denies-trumps-motion-to-halt-hush-money-sentencing-1121397557.html

US Supreme Court Denies Trump's Motion to Halt Hush Money Sentencing

Sputnik International

The US Supreme Court has denied President-elect Donald Trump's motion to halt the hush money sentencing, according to a court document.

The New York State Supreme Court ruled on January 3 that there is no ground to dismiss Trump's hush money case and ordered him to appear for sentencing on January 10. In May 2024, a jury found Trump guilty on 34 charges of falsifying business records related to a payment to former adult film actress Stormy Daniels, with whom Trump allegedly had had an affair. Trump rejected the accusations against him, and his lawyers filed a motion to dismiss the indictment.

