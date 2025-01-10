https://sputnikglobe.com/20250110/us-supreme-court-denies-trumps-motion-to-halt-hush-money-sentencing-1121397557.html
US Supreme Court Denies Trump's Motion to Halt Hush Money Sentencing
The US Supreme Court has denied President-elect Donald Trump's motion to halt the hush money sentencing, according to a court document.
The New York State Supreme Court ruled on January 3 that there is no ground to dismiss Trump's hush money case and ordered him to appear for sentencing on January 10. In May 2024, a jury found Trump guilty on 34 charges of falsifying business records related to a payment to former adult film actress Stormy Daniels, with whom Trump allegedly had had an affair. Trump rejected the accusations against him, and his lawyers filed a motion to dismiss the indictment.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The US Supreme Court has denied President-elect Donald Trump's motion to halt the hush money sentencing, according to a court document.
The New York State Supreme Court ruled on January 3 that there is no ground to dismiss Trump's hush money case
and ordered him to appear for sentencing on January 10.
"The application for stay presented to Justice Sotomayor and by her referred to the Court is denied for, inter alia, the following reasons. First, the alleged evidentiary violations at President-Elect Trump’s state-court trial can be addressed in the ordinary course on appeal. Second, the burden that sentencing will impose on the President-Elect’s responsibilities is relatively insubstantial in light of the trial court’s stated intent to impose a sentence of “unconditional discharge” after a brief virtual hearing," the court paper said.
In May 2024, a jury found Trump guilty on 34 charges of falsifying business records related to a payment to former adult film actress Stormy Daniels, with whom Trump allegedly had had an affair. Trump rejected the accusations against him
, and his lawyers filed a motion to dismiss the indictment.
The US Congress on January 6 certified the results of the 2024 presidential election, officially declaring Trump the 47th President of the United States. The presidential inauguration will take place on January 20.