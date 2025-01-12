Farage to Throw Party in Washington With Musk in Honor of Trump's Inauguration

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250112/farage-to-throw-party-in-washington-with-musk-in-honor-of-trumps-inauguration-1121413131.html
The leader of the British party Reform UK, Nigel Farage, plans to throw a party in Washington with the participation of US entrepreneur Elon Musk in honor of the inauguration of the elected US President Donald Trump, the Independent newspaper reported.
By doing so, Farage plans to settle the shaken relations with the richest man on the planet, the publication noted. It is noted that a total of 400 guests from the US and UK right-wing political circles are expected at the event, including leading members of the Republican Party, as well as the new British ambassador to the United States Peter Mandelson. The publication emphasized that this would be the first meeting between Farage and Musk after the American entrepreneur called for the head of Reform UK to be replaced. According to the publication, since then, Trump's team has been trying to improve relations with Farage ahead of the inauguration. The newspaper also noted that the presence of the British ambassador might indicate his intention to try to improve relations between the government of UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Trump's team. Earlier, Musk, who had previously called for a vote for Reform UK, claiming that it was the UK's "only hope," said that the party needed to change its leader. As a British newspaper pointed out, Musk and Farage disagreed over the founder of the far-right organization English Defence League Tommy Robinson, whom Musk "praised" on his social network, while Farage said that Robinson was "not the one we need." Farage, in turn, responded to Musk's words by saying that he would never give up his principles. Musk also called Starmer "evil" and called for his resignation amid accusations that the British authorities had been covering up mass gang rapes of girls.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The leader of the British party Reform UK, Nigel Farage, plans to throw a party in Washington with the participation of US entrepreneur Elon Musk in honor of the inauguration of the elected US President Donald Trump, media reported.
By doing so, Farage plans to settle the shaken relations with the richest man on the planet, the publication noted.
It is noted that a total of 400 guests from the US and UK right-wing political circles are expected at the event, including leading members of the Republican Party, as well as the new British ambassador to the United States Peter Mandelson.
The publication emphasized that this would be the first meeting between Farage and Musk after the American entrepreneur called for the head of Reform UK to be replaced. According to the publication, since then, Trump's team has been trying to improve relations with Farage ahead of the inauguration
The newspaper also noted that the presence of the British ambassador might indicate his intention to try to improve relations between the government of UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Trump's team
Earlier, Musk, who had previously called for a vote for Reform UK, claiming that it was the UK's "only hope," said that the party needed to change its leader. As a British newspaper pointed out, Musk and Farage disagreed over the founder of the far-right organization English Defence League Tommy Robinson, whom Musk "praised" on his social network, while Farage said that Robinson was "not the one we need." Farage, in turn, responded to Musk's words by saying that he would never give up his principles. Musk also called Starmer "evil" and called for his resignation amid accusations that the British authorities had been covering up mass gang rapes of girls.