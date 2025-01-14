International
High Tech Equipment Including Exoskeleton and Robot Dog Deployed in PLA Drills
High Tech Equipment Including Exoskeleton and Robot Dog Deployed in PLA Drills
Various intelligent technologies, including exoskeleton, robot dog and drone in combination with high-power lasers were utilized in recent drills conducted by the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA).
In a recent logistics support exercise organized by a regiment under the PLA Xinjiang Military Command in an undisclosed plateau region, the regiment employed a manned-unmanned collaborative model to enhance combat unit support, the PLA Army said in a release posted on its official WeChat account on Monday.Faced with terrain obstacles that hindered the convoy’s advance, the troops used all-terrain vehicles and unmanned vehicles to push forward mission. Upon receiving orders that the roads were sabotaged, the unit members unloaded the supplies from vehicles and deployed aerial drones and exoskeletons to navigate around the damaged sections and reach their destination, according to the PLA Army.A photo attached to the release showed that a soldier was accompanied by a robot dog that carried two boxes of supplies.In a separate exercise practicing explosive ordnance disposal, held by a maritime defense engineering unit under the navy of the PLA Northern Theater Command at a shooting range on an island in the Bohai Bay, the troops deployed a drone equipped with high-power laser, according to a report by China Central Television (CCTV) on Monday.A drone was deployed first to search for explosives and mark their coordinates, then the laser was deployed to dispose of them, the CCTV report showed.High-power lasers provide a safer and more efficient means of disposing explosives, as it enables the remote execution of disposal operations from several hundred meters away, with power raised by three times and the time needed to dispose of an explosive reduced to one fifth, CCTV quoted a member of the unit as saying.Song Zhongping, a Chinese military expert, noted that the PLA is not only deploying unmanned equipment for combat purposes, but also in non-combat operations such as logistics support and explosives disposal. He told the Global Times on Monday that these support missions could be challenging and required man power in the past, but the deployment of intelligent equipment has made them more efficient.The use of unmanned systems is expanding rapidly, as they can effectively reduce casualties and enhance the effectiveness of other military assets, Song said.The wide deployment of intelligent unmanned equipment shows that China is closely following this trend, and it reflects the Chinese military’s modernization efforts, Song said.This material was originally published by Global Times.
pla drills, pla drills high-tech, high-tech china military drills, military drills china pla
High Tech Equipment Including Exoskeleton and Robot Dog Deployed in PLA Drills

14:32 GMT 14.01.2025
Various intelligent technologies, including exoskeleton, robot dog and drone in combination with high-power lasers were utilized in recent drills conducted by the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA).
In a recent logistics support exercise organized by a regiment under the PLA Xinjiang Military Command in an undisclosed plateau region, the regiment employed a manned-unmanned collaborative model to enhance combat unit support, the PLA Army said in a release posted on its official WeChat account on Monday.

Faced with terrain obstacles that hindered the convoy’s advance, the troops used all-terrain vehicles and unmanned vehicles to push forward mission. Upon receiving orders that the roads were sabotaged, the unit members unloaded the supplies from vehicles and deployed aerial drones and exoskeletons to navigate around the damaged sections and reach their destination, according to the PLA Army.
A photo attached to the release showed that a soldier was accompanied by a robot dog that carried two boxes of supplies.

In a separate exercise practicing explosive ordnance disposal, held by a maritime defense engineering unit under the navy of the PLA Northern Theater Command at a shooting range on an island in the Bohai Bay, the troops deployed a drone equipped with high-power laser, according to a report by China Central Television (CCTV) on Monday.

A drone was deployed first to search for explosives and mark their coordinates, then the laser was deployed to dispose of them, the CCTV report showed.
High-power lasers provide a safer and more efficient means of disposing explosives, as it enables the remote execution of disposal operations from several hundred meters away, with power raised by three times and the time needed to dispose of an explosive reduced to one fifth, CCTV quoted a member of the unit as saying.

Song Zhongping, a Chinese military expert, noted that the PLA is not only deploying unmanned equipment for combat purposes, but also in non-combat operations such as logistics support and explosives disposal. He told the Global Times on Monday that these support missions could be challenging and required man power in the past, but the deployment of intelligent equipment has made them more efficient.

The use of unmanned systems is expanding rapidly, as they can effectively reduce casualties and enhance the effectiveness of other military assets, Song said.

The wide deployment of intelligent unmanned equipment shows that China is closely following this trend, and it reflects the Chinese military’s modernization efforts, Song said.
This material was originally published by Global Times.
