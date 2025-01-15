https://sputnikglobe.com/20250115/majority-of-britons-see-pm-starmer-as-underperforming---poll-1121430577.html
Majority of Britons See PM Starmer as Underperforming - Poll
Sixty-four percent of UK citizens six months after the general election believe that Prime Minister Keir Starmer is doing a poor job, a YouGov poll showed.
At the same time, 24% of respondents supported Starmer, while another 12% could not make an assessment, the report said on Tuesday. The poll was conducted on January 13 and surveyed 1,698 people. In a separate poll conducted from January 11-13, 62% of Britons said they disapproved of the government’s record to date, with only 17% claiming the opposite.
Sixty-four percent of UK citizens six months after the general election believe that Prime Minister Keir Starmer is doing a poor job, a YouGov poll showed.
At the same time, 24% of respondents supported Starmer
, while another 12% could not make an assessment, the report said on Tuesday.
The poll was conducted on January 13 and surveyed 1,698 people
.
In a separate poll conducted from January 11-13, 62% of Britons said they disapproved of the government’s record
to date, with only 17% claiming the opposite.
The Labour Party won 412 seats in the July 4 election, securing an absolute majority in parliament and ousting the Conservative government. The next day, Starmer was officially appointed as the UK's 58th prime minister.