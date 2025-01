https://sputnikglobe.com/20250115/ukrainian-intel-offered-1m-to-russian-soldiers-to-leave-gorlovka--russian-security-service-1121432024.html

Ukrainian Intel Offered $1M to Russian Soldiers to Leave Gorlovka – Russian Security Service

Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Wednesday that it had foiled plans of Ukrainian military intelligence that promised Russian soldiers $1 million to leave their positions in Gorlovka in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR).

"Representatives of the Ukrainian military intelligence promised Russian servicemen $1 million for leaving their positions in the city of Gorlovka (DPR). The aspirations of ... [Kiev] were promptly identified by the military counterintelligence of the FSB of Russia and transferred to controlled conditions, $100,000 US dollars, paid by the Ukrainian military intelligence as an advance payment, were received," the FSB said in a statement.During the operational activities, areas of concentration of Ukrainian armed forces units were uncovered. In addition, units of the Russian armed forces carried out preventive missile and artillery strikes on the identified routes of movement of Ukrainian armed formations to Russian positions, the statement read, adding that Kiev suffered significant human and material losses.

