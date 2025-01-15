https://sputnikglobe.com/20250115/yoon-defends-arrest-as-voluntary-to-prevent-bloodshed--reports-1121429580.html

Yoon Defends Arrest as 'Voluntary' to Prevent Bloodshed – Reports

Sputnik International

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol on Wednesday called his arrest a "voluntary" appearance for questioning intended to "avoid bloodshed," Yonhap News Agency reported.

In his address, Yoon said that he made the decision to appear for questioning when he saw police and investigators trying to "break in" to the guarded area of his residence using "firefighter equipment." The appearance does not mean that he recognizes the investigation against himself as legal, Yoon added. He also said that the South Korean legal system is completely broken.

