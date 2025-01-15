https://sputnikglobe.com/20250115/yoon-defends-arrest-as-voluntary-to-prevent-bloodshed--reports-1121429580.html
Yoon Defends Arrest as 'Voluntary' to Prevent Bloodshed – Reports
Yoon Defends Arrest as 'Voluntary' to Prevent Bloodshed – Reports
South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol on Wednesday called his arrest a "voluntary" appearance for questioning intended to "avoid bloodshed," Yonhap News Agency reported.
In his address, Yoon said that he made the decision to appear for questioning when he saw police and investigators trying to "break in" to the guarded area of his residence using "firefighter equipment." The appearance does not mean that he recognizes the investigation against himself as legal, Yoon added. He also said that the South Korean legal system is completely broken.
News
en_EN
Yoon Defends Arrest as 'Voluntary' to Prevent Bloodshed – Reports
SEOUL (Sputnik) - South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol on Wednesday called his arrest a "voluntary" appearance for questioning intended to "avoid bloodshed," Yonhap News Agency reported.
In his address, Yoon said that he made the decision to appear for questioning when he saw police and investigators trying to "break in" to the guarded area of his residence using "firefighter equipment."
"In order to stop unwanted bloodshed, I made the decision to appear in the prosecutor's office despite the illegality of these actions," the impeached president said.
The appearance does not mean that he recognizes the investigation against himself as legal, Yoon added.
"As president, bound to defend the Constitution and legal system of the Republic of Korea, my consent to participate in that illegal and invalid process does not constitute its acceptance. This is only an attempt to prevent bloodshed," he said.
He also said that the South Korean legal system is completely broken.
Earlier in the day, the agency reported that South Korean investigators arrested Yoon on charges of mutiny, marking the first time in the country's history that law enforcement arrested a suspended but sitting president.