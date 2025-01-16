https://sputnikglobe.com/20250116/france-tests-special-forces-and-drones-in-ukraine-intervention-drill-1121436735.html

France Tests Special Forces and Drones in Ukraine Intervention Drill

The French armed forces conducted exercises in the fall of 2024 to prepare for their possible deployment to Ukraine, the Intelligence Online news portal reported.

Special forces, drone operators and cyber fighters from the Army Special Forces Command (CAST) were mobilized for a week to test personnel and equipment, the report said on Wednesday. The exercises, which involved 3,200 soldiers, took place in an area with a topography similar to the bend of the Dnipro River north of Kiev, the report noted, adding that France implemented a scenario of intervention in Ukraine aimed at containing alleged Russia's offensive from Belarus. Along with French Parrot Anafi MK3 drones, Mavic 3T drones from Chinese company DJI were also used in the drills due to the shortage of tactical quadcopters in the French armed forces. This has reportedly caused criticism due to the ability of Chinese systems to track the information collected.Earlier, a British newspaper reported citing sources that UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron are discussing sending a peacekeeping force to Ukraine after any deal to end the conflict.Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said earlier this week that he had discussed with Macron an initiative to station international forces in Ukraine. This initiative includes the potential expansion of the contingent and the involvement of other countries.Details of the talks are being kept secret, the report said on Wednesday, adding, however, that Starmer is not yet fully supportive of the initiative, while Macron continues to promote the idea.In December, Polish Prime Minister Donakd Tusk reportedly told Macron that Polish troops would not enter Ukraine even after a ceasefire.The Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) previously said that the West would deploy a so-called peacekeeping contingent of about 100,000 people in order to restore Ukraine's combat capability. The SVR believes that this would be a de facto occupation of Ukraine. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated that the deployment of peacekeepers was possible only with the consent of the parties to a particular conflict.

