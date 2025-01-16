https://sputnikglobe.com/20250116/israeli-airstrike-on-gazas-residential-area-kills-12-1121435911.html
Israeli Airstrike on Gaza's Residential Area Kills 12
At least 12 people have been killed and over 20 have been injured in an Israeli airstrike on residential buildings in the Sheikh Radwan neighborhood in the Gaza city, the Gaza Strip civil defense said on Thursday.
"Twelve dead and 20 injured have been extracted from the houses that came under attack," the civil defense said in a statement, adding that the strike took place late on Wednesday. Earlier in the day, Palestinian broadcaster Al Aqsa reported that 18 people were killed and several others were injured in an Israeli airstrike on a residential building in western Gaza City.
