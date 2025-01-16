International
Israeli Airstrike on Gaza's Residential Area Kills 12
Israeli Airstrike on Gaza's Residential Area Kills 12
At least 12 people have been killed and over 20 have been injured in an Israeli airstrike on residential buildings in the Sheikh Radwan neighborhood in the Gaza city, the Gaza Strip civil defense said on Thursday.
"Twelve dead and 20 injured have been extracted from the houses that came under attack," the civil defense said in a statement, adding that the strike took place late on Wednesday. Earlier in the day, Palestinian broadcaster Al Aqsa reported that 18 people were killed and several others were injured in an Israeli airstrike on a residential building in western Gaza City.
An Israeli fighter jet releases flares as it flies over the Gaza Strip, as seen from southern Israel, Dec. 9, 2023.
An Israeli fighter jet releases flares as it flies over the Gaza Strip, as seen from southern Israel, Dec. 9, 2023.
CAIRO (Sputnik) - At least 12 people have been killed and over 20 have been injured in an Israeli airstrike on residential buildings in the Sheikh Radwan neighborhood in the Gaza city, the Gaza Strip civil defense said on Thursday.
"Twelve dead and 20 injured have been extracted from the houses that came under attack," the civil defense said in a statement, adding that the strike took place late on Wednesday.
Earlier in the day, Palestinian broadcaster Al Aqsa reported that 18 people were killed and several others were injured in an Israeli airstrike on a residential building in western Gaza City.

On Wednesday, Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani said that the parties to the Gaza conflict—Israel and the Hamas movement—had agreed, with the mediation of Qatar, Egypt, and the United States, to a 42-day ceasefire as part of the first stage of the agreement, which also includes the release of 33 Israeli hostages. The agreement will come into effect on January 19.

