https://sputnikglobe.com/20250116/israeli-airstrike-on-gazas-residential-area-kills-12-1121435911.html

Israeli Airstrike on Gaza's Residential Area Kills 12

Israeli Airstrike on Gaza's Residential Area Kills 12

Sputnik International

At least 12 people have been killed and over 20 have been injured in an Israeli airstrike on residential buildings in the Sheikh Radwan neighborhood in the Gaza city, the Gaza Strip civil defense said on Thursday.

2025-01-16T07:29+0000

2025-01-16T07:29+0000

2025-01-16T07:29+0000

world

middle east

gaza strip

israel

palestine-israel conflict

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0c/10/1121184458_0:134:2576:1583_1920x0_80_0_0_73cfa3ab3239beb0ea0856d9aee6fc70.jpg

"Twelve dead and 20 injured have been extracted from the houses that came under attack," the civil defense said in a statement, adding that the strike took place late on Wednesday. Earlier in the day, Palestinian broadcaster Al Aqsa reported that 18 people were killed and several others were injured in an Israeli airstrike on a residential building in western Gaza City.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250115/israel-and-hamas-agree-to-42-day-ceasefire-mediated-by-qatar-egypt-and-the-us-1121434336.html

gaza strip

israel

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

gaza genocide, is israel committing genocide, what’s happening with gaza, israeli genocide against palestinians, will israel be charged with genocide, who’s backing israel, un hearing on gaza, current developments in gaza, what’s happening to palestinians, us military aid to israel, us arms supplies to israel, us violating international law, what weapons is israel getting from us, israeli strikes, israel strikes gaza, israel kills civilians, operation in rafah, incursion into rafah, palestinian statehood, palestine independence, israeli hostages, jewish hostages, how many people did hamas abduct, how much money does us give israel, military aid to israel, financial aid to israel, hamas leader killed, haniyeh assassination, gaza peace talks, gaza ceasefire talks, israel vs hezbollah, israel lebanon tension, israel lebanon hostilities, israeli strikes on syria, airstrikes on damascus