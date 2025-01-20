https://sputnikglobe.com/20250120/exodus-from-netanyahus-cabinet-could-it-trigger-elections-topple-pms-cabinet-1121476501.html

Exodus From Netanyahu's Cabinet: Could It Trigger Elections, Topple PM's Cabinet?

Exodus From Netanyahu's Cabinet: Could It Trigger Elections, Topple PM's Cabinet?

Sputnik International

The Gaza truce sparked a political uproar among far-right elements of Benjamin Netanyahu's coalition government, with ministers quitting outright or temporarily resigning in protest of the ceasefire deal. Should Bibi be worried, or does he now have the upper hand? Sputnik asked a veteran Israeli politics expert.

2025-01-20T19:10+0000

2025-01-20T19:10+0000

2025-01-20T19:10+0000

analysis

benjamin netanyahu

zeev hanin

middle east

itamar ben-gvir

israel

knesset

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/01/14/1121476344_0:109:2085:1281_1920x0_80_0_0_287a12b013f92823abaa8c0748c24eea.jpg

The Israeli PM's coalition is facing turbulence over the signing and implementation of the Gaza ceasefire amid attacks led by far-right ministerial heavyweights National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich.Ben-Gvir quit the cabinet on Sunday, vowing to return if the Gaza war resumes "with full force." Smotrich temporarily resigned and threatened to overthrow the government, but announced Monday that he would return.Netanyahu's coalition maintains a narrow majority in Israel's 120-seat parliament, led by his party - Likud, and including the religious and/or Zionist right parties Shas, Smotrich's Religious Zionism, United Torah Judaism, the Orthodox Noam and New Hope - United Right.Some observers fear that if new elections were held, Israeli politics could return a cycle of instability like the one experienced between 2018 and 2022, when five snap votes were called over a four-year period amid endless wrangling between pro and anti-Netanyahu factions in the Knesset.The long saga of Netanyahu's criminal trial, constantly delayed by the war and his prostate surgery, also threatens to come back to haunt him now that the Gaza crisis has been at least temporarily put on hold.What's Behind the Grumbling?The right wing is furious because the second part of Netanyahu's stated goal of freeing the hostages and destroying Hamas hasn't happened, the academic explained.Springtime Elections for Netanyahu?By Hanin's count, Netanyahu’s coalition has 63 mandates, enough to prevent his far-right ministers’ tantrums from toppling him.Elections are likely this year, but “no earlier than the spring,” Hanin believes.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250119/hamas-agrees-to-release-hostages-on-saturdays-as-ceasefire-takes-hold---reports-1121463591.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241210/what-to-know-about-israeli-pm-netanyahus-corruption-trial-----1121141891.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250115/trump-confirms-hostage-release-deal-amid-middle-east-talks-1121433518.html

israel

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Ilya Tsukanov

Ilya Tsukanov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ilya Tsukanov

will netanyahu quit, will netanyahu be ousted, why did ministers quit netanyahu cabinet