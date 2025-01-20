https://sputnikglobe.com/20250120/exodus-from-netanyahus-cabinet-could-it-trigger-elections-topple-pms-cabinet-1121476501.html
Exodus From Netanyahu's Cabinet: Could It Trigger Elections, Topple PM's Cabinet?
Exodus From Netanyahu's Cabinet: Could It Trigger Elections, Topple PM's Cabinet?
The Gaza truce sparked a political uproar among far-right elements of Benjamin Netanyahu's coalition government, with ministers quitting outright or temporarily resigning in protest of the ceasefire deal. Should Bibi be worried, or does he now have the upper hand? Sputnik asked a veteran Israeli politics expert.
The Israeli PM's coalition is facing turbulence over the signing and implementation of the Gaza ceasefire amid attacks led by far-right ministerial heavyweights National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich.Ben-Gvir quit the cabinet on Sunday, vowing to return if the Gaza war resumes "with full force." Smotrich temporarily resigned and threatened to overthrow the government, but announced Monday that he would return.Netanyahu's coalition maintains a narrow majority in Israel's 120-seat parliament, led by his party - Likud, and including the religious and/or Zionist right parties Shas, Smotrich's Religious Zionism, United Torah Judaism, the Orthodox Noam and New Hope - United Right.Some observers fear that if new elections were held, Israeli politics could return a cycle of instability like the one experienced between 2018 and 2022, when five snap votes were called over a four-year period amid endless wrangling between pro and anti-Netanyahu factions in the Knesset.The long saga of Netanyahu's criminal trial, constantly delayed by the war and his prostate surgery, also threatens to come back to haunt him now that the Gaza crisis has been at least temporarily put on hold.What's Behind the Grumbling?The right wing is furious because the second part of Netanyahu's stated goal of freeing the hostages and destroying Hamas hasn't happened, the academic explained.Springtime Elections for Netanyahu?By Hanin's count, Netanyahu’s coalition has 63 mandates, enough to prevent his far-right ministers’ tantrums from toppling him.Elections are likely this year, but “no earlier than the spring,” Hanin believes.
israel
Exodus From Netanyahu's Cabinet: Could It Trigger Elections, Topple PM's Cabinet?
The Gaza truce has sparked a political mutiny among far-right elements of Benjamin Netanyahu's coalition government, with ministers quitting outright or temporarily resigning in protest of the ceasefire deal. Should Bibi be worried, or does he now have the upper hand? Sputnik asked an Israeli politics expert.
The Israeli PM's coalition is facing turbulence over the signing and implementation of the Gaza ceasefire amid attacks led by far-right ministerial heavyweights National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich.
Ben-Gvir quit the cabinet on Sunday, vowing to return if the Gaza war resumes "with full force." Smotrich temporarily resigned and threatened to overthrow the government, but announced
Monday that he would return.
Netanyahu's coalition maintains a narrow majority in Israel's 120-seat parliament, led by his party - Likud, and including the religious and/or Zionist right parties Shas, Smotrich's Religious Zionism, United Torah Judaism, the Orthodox Noam and New Hope - United Right.
Some observers fear that if new elections were held, Israeli politics could return a cycle of instability like the one experienced between 2018 and 2022, when five snap votes were called over a four-year period amid endless wrangling between pro and anti-Netanyahu factions in the Knesset.
The long saga of Netanyahu's criminal trial
, constantly delayed by the war and his prostate surgery, also threatens to come back to haunt him now that the Gaza crisis has been at least temporarily put on hold.
What's Behind the Grumbling?
Ben-Gvir's exit is linked “to the possibility of Hamas staying power in Gaza for some period of time,” Bar-Ilan University politics Prof. Zeev Hanin told Sputnik, commenting on the dust-up in the coalition government.
The right wing is furious because the second part of Netanyahu's stated goal of freeing the hostages and destroying Hamas hasn't happened, the academic explained.
At the same time, “at least two thirds of Israelis, judging by the polls, will be satisfied at this stage” with the return of the hostages, and will consider it “a victory in this war,” the observer says. The attitude is, “return them, and deal with Hamas in the future,” Hanin said.
Springtime Elections for Netanyahu?
By Hanin's count, Netanyahu’s coalition has 63 mandates, enough to prevent his far-right ministers’ tantrums from toppling him.
Elections are likely this year, but “no earlier than the spring,” Hanin believes.
“They will take place when Netanyahu decides it’s convenient for him to dissolve the Knesset and stage the vote, if the deal brings him political dividends, shall we say. Most importantly, if there are some agreements with Trump behind the deal, any concessions in Gaza will seem reasonable and moderate,” the observer summed up.