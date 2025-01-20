https://sputnikglobe.com/20250120/russia-congratulates-us-president-elect-trump-on-taking-office---putin-1121475785.html
Russia Congratulates US President-Elect Trump on Taking Office - Putin
Russian President Vladimir Putin has congratulated US President Donald Trump on his inauguration. 20.01.2025, Sputnik International
"We see the statement of the newly elected US president and members of his team about the desire to restore direct contacts with Russia, which were interrupted by the outgoing administration through no fault of ours. We also hear his statement about the need to do everything possible to prevent a third world war. Of course, we welcome this attitude and congratulate the president-elect of the United States on his inauguration," Putin said at a meeting with members of the Russian Security Council.Russian President Vladimir Putin asked Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to report to him on the situation in the United States on Monday.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has congratulated US President Donald Trump on his inauguration.
"We see the statement of the newly elected US president and members of his team about the desire to restore direct contacts with Russia
, which were interrupted by the outgoing administration through no fault of ours. We also hear his statement about the need to do everything possible to prevent a third world war. Of course, we welcome this attitude and congratulate the president-elect of the United States on his inauguration," Putin said at a meeting with members of the Russian Security Council
.
Russian President Vladimir Putin asked Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to report to him on the situation in the United States on Monday.
"Sergey Viktorovich [Lavrov], what is happening in the United States now? As I understand it, the inauguration of the newly elected president should take place today," Putin said during a meeting with members of the Russian Security Council.