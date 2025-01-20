https://sputnikglobe.com/20250120/russia-congratulates-us-president-elect-trump-on-taking-office---putin-1121475785.html

Russia Congratulates US President-Elect Trump on Taking Office - Putin

Russia Congratulates US President-Elect Trump on Taking Office - Putin

Sputnik International

Russian President Vladimir Putin has congratulated US President Donald Trump on his inauguration. 20.01.2025, Sputnik International

2025-01-20T14:01+0000

2025-01-20T14:01+0000

2025-01-20T14:02+0000

world

vladimir putin

donald trump

sergey lavrov

russia

russian security council

us

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0c/13/1121210901_0:0:3009:1694_1920x0_80_0_0_591b1a32105bf3546cdc724a37703792.jpg

"We see the statement of the newly elected US president and members of his team about the desire to restore direct contacts with Russia, which were interrupted by the outgoing administration through no fault of ours. We also hear his statement about the need to do everything possible to prevent a third world war. Of course, we welcome this attitude and congratulate the president-elect of the United States on his inauguration," Putin said at a meeting with members of the Russian Security Council.Russian President Vladimir Putin asked Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to report to him on the situation in the United States on Monday.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250120/trump-instructs-aides-to-arrange-phone-call-with-putin-1121469590.html

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

vladimir putin, donald trump, sergey lavrov, russia, russian security council, us