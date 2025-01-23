https://sputnikglobe.com/20250123/us-makes-money-on-aid-to-ukraine-kremlin-1121483037.html

US Makes Money on Aid to Ukraine - Kremlin

Sputnik International

The United States makes money by providing aid to Ukraine, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

"And now the United States, by helping Ukraine, makes money by selling its expensive energy resources to the Europeans, by not giving most of the money, for example, to its satellites. It places orders in the country in its military industry, creating new taxes, new jobs for the economy, developing new technologies, and so on and so forth. Therefore, in each case it is a successful business," Peskov told reporters.Moscow believes arms supplies to Ukraine hinder the settlement and directly involve NATO countries in the conflict. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said any cargo containing weapons for Ukraine will be a legitimate target for Russia. He has said the US and NATO not only supply weapons to Kiev but also train personnel in the UK, Germany, Italy, and other countries. The Kremlin has said Western arms supplies to Ukraine do not help start peace talks.On Tuesday, Donald Trump has signed an executive order to suspend foreign development aid for 90 days to assess these programs' compliance with the US foreign policy.At the same time, Peskov noted that Russia is ready for an equal dialogue with the United States."We are, of course, watching very closely all the rhetoric, all the statements. We are carefully recording all the nuances, we remain ready for dialogue, president Putin has repeatedly spoken about this. For an equal dialogue, for a mutually respectful dialogue — this dialogue took place between the two presidents, again, during Trump's first presidency, and we are waiting for signals, waiting for signals that have not yet been received," Peskov told reporters.US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that he is not looking for ways to hurt Russia because he loves Russian people and has always had a very good relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Nevertheless, the 47th POTUS threatened the same day that if there is no deal on Ukraine, he will impose more taxes, tariffs, and sanctions on anything being sold by Russia.Commenting on the development, Peskov said that there is nothing new in Trump's methods.

