Texas Barbecue, Jazz & Folk Dance: A Glimpse Into Putin’s Meetings With US Presidents

Texas Barbecue, Jazz & Folk Dance: A Glimpse Into Putin's Meetings With US Presidents

Revisiting the most memorable moments from the Russian President Vladimir Putin's past encounters with US presidents.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has met with every sitting US leader since Bill Clinton.Bill Clinton Putin and Clinton dined on wild boar, went on a short tour of the Kremlin's Senate Palace, and then settled into armchairs to take in a jazz tribute to Louis Armstrong in Moscow in 2000. George W. Bush Putin tucked into some Texas barbecue, pecan pie, and enjoyed a little Lone Star State music when he visited George W. Bush’s ranch in Crawford, Texas, to discuss denuclearization during his first state visit to the US in November 2001. The Russian leader and his US counterpart showed off their dancing skills to a Russian folk song during their meeting in Russia’s Sochi resort city on the Black Sea coast in April 2008. Barack Obama Photoshoots of rare face-to-face meetings and brief handshakes between Putin and Obama spoke volumes on their seeming lack of rapport, like when they exchanged a tense luncheon toast during the 70th annual UN General Assembly in New York in 2015. Donald Trump “One of my best meetings ever was with Vladimir Putin,” Trump said of his first one-on-one meeting with the Russian president in the Presidential Palace in Helsinki, Finland, in 2018, adding: “I think we'll end up having an extraordinary relationship.” Joe Biden It was all about conventional diplomatic handshakes and separate press conferences after Putin held his first summit with Joe Biden at a plush 18th century Swiss villa in Geneva in 2021 that ended with commitments on reinstating diplomats and to open “constructive” dialogue.

