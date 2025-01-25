International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250125/texas-barbecue-jazz--folk-dance-a-glimpse-into-putins-meetings-with-us-presidents-1121492789.html
Texas Barbecue, Jazz & Folk Dance: A Glimpse Into Putin’s Meetings With US Presidents
Texas Barbecue, Jazz & Folk Dance: A Glimpse Into Putin’s Meetings With US Presidents
Sputnik International
Revisiting the most memorable moments from the Russian President Vladimir Putin's past encounters with US presidents.
2025-01-25T13:52+0000
2025-01-25T13:52+0000
world
vladimir putin
donald trump
bill clinton
russia
kremlin
un general assembly
barack obama
george w. bush
joe biden
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107802/81/1078028198_0:154:3000:1842_1920x0_80_0_0_3520289aa233d4d36312370f609fa708.jpg
Russian President Vladimir Putin has met with every sitting US leader since Bill Clinton.Bill Clinton Putin and Clinton dined on wild boar, went on a short tour of the Kremlin's Senate Palace, and then settled into armchairs to take in a jazz tribute to Louis Armstrong in Moscow in 2000. George W. Bush Putin tucked into some Texas barbecue, pecan pie, and enjoyed a little Lone Star State music when he visited George W. Bush’s ranch in Crawford, Texas, to discuss denuclearization during his first state visit to the US in November 2001. The Russian leader and his US counterpart showed off their dancing skills to a Russian folk song during their meeting in Russia’s Sochi resort city on the Black Sea coast in April 2008. Barack Obama Photoshoots of rare face-to-face meetings and brief handshakes between Putin and Obama spoke volumes on their seeming lack of rapport, like when they exchanged a tense luncheon toast during the 70th annual UN General Assembly in New York in 2015. Donald Trump “One of my best meetings ever was with Vladimir Putin,” Trump said of his first one-on-one meeting with the Russian president in the Presidential Palace in Helsinki, Finland, in 2018, adding: “I think we'll end up having an extraordinary relationship.” Joe Biden It was all about conventional diplomatic handshakes and separate press conferences after Putin held his first summit with Joe Biden at a plush 18th century Swiss villa in Geneva in 2021 that ended with commitments on reinstating diplomats and to open “constructive” dialogue.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250120/trump-instructs-aides-to-arrange-phone-call-with-putin-1121469590.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Svetlana Ekimenko
Svetlana Ekimenko
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107802/81/1078028198_170:0:2831:1996_1920x0_80_0_0_216943a64baa0f8c5fefcb4168c4b971.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
trump-putin meeting, trump to meet with putin, trum-putin phone call, when will trup and putin meet, which us presidents has putin met with in the past,
trump-putin meeting, trump to meet with putin, trum-putin phone call, when will trup and putin meet, which us presidents has putin met with in the past,

Texas Barbecue, Jazz & Folk Dance: A Glimpse Into Putin’s Meetings With US Presidents

13:52 GMT 25.01.2025
© Sputnik / Sergey Guneev / Go to the mediabankRussian President Vladimir Putin and US President George W. Bush in in the Russian resort city of Sochi
Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President George W. Bush in in the Russian resort city of Sochi - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.01.2025
© Sputnik / Sergey Guneev
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
Svetlana Ekimenko
All materialsWrite to the author
As we gear up for the much-anticipated meeting between Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump, let’s take a fun stroll down memory lane and revisit some of the most memorable moments from the Russian leader’s past encounters with US presidents.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has met with every sitting US leader since Bill Clinton.

Bill Clinton

Putin and Clinton dined on wild boar, went on a short tour of the Kremlin's Senate Palace, and then settled into armchairs to take in a jazz tribute to Louis Armstrong in Moscow in 2000.
© Sputnik / Vladimir RodionovRussian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Bill Clinton in the Kremlin's Assumption Cathedral during Russian-U.S. summit in 2000.
Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Bill Clinton in the Kremlin's Assumption Cathedral during Russian-U.S. summit in 2000. - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.01.2025
Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Bill Clinton in the Kremlin's Assumption Cathedral during Russian-U.S. summit in 2000.
© Sputnik / Vladimir Rodionov

George W. Bush

Putin tucked into some Texas barbecue, pecan pie, and enjoyed a little Lone Star State music when he visited George W. Bush’s ranch in Crawford, Texas, to discuss denuclearization during his first state visit to the US in November 2001.
© Photo : WHITE HOUSE PHOTO BY ERIC DRAPERScreenshot of image showing President George W. Bush and Russian President Vladimir Putin touring a canyon and waterfall at the Bush Ranch in Crawford, Texas, Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2001. (WHITE HOUSE PHOTO BY ERIC DRAPER).
Screenshot of image showing President George W. Bush and Russian President Vladimir Putin touring a canyon and waterfall at the Bush Ranch in Crawford, Texas, Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2001. (WHITE HOUSE PHOTO BY ERIC DRAPER). - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.01.2025
Screenshot of image showing President George W. Bush and Russian President Vladimir Putin touring a canyon and waterfall at the Bush Ranch in Crawford, Texas, Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2001. (WHITE HOUSE PHOTO BY ERIC DRAPER).
© Photo : WHITE HOUSE PHOTO BY ERIC DRAPER
The Russian leader and his US counterpart showed off their dancing skills to a Russian folk song during their meeting in Russia’s Sochi resort city on the Black Sea coast in April 2008.

Barack Obama

Photoshoots of rare face-to-face meetings and brief handshakes between Putin and Obama spoke volumes on their seeming lack of rapport, like when they exchanged a tense luncheon toast during the 70th annual UN General Assembly in New York in 2015.
© Photo : Chip Somodevilla/Getty ImagesScreenshot of image showing President Vladimir Putin and US President Barack Obama at luncheon during UN General Assembly in 2015.
Screenshot of image showing President Vladimir Putin and US President Barack Obama at luncheon during UN General Assembly in 2015. - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.01.2025
Screenshot of image showing President Vladimir Putin and US President Barack Obama at luncheon during UN General Assembly in 2015.
© Photo : Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Donald Trump

“One of my best meetings ever was with Vladimir Putin,” Trump said of his first one-on-one meeting with the Russian president in the Presidential Palace in Helsinki, Finland, in 2018, adding: “I think we'll end up having an extraordinary relationship.”

Joe Biden

It was all about conventional diplomatic handshakes and separate press conferences after Putin held his first summit with Joe Biden at a plush 18th century Swiss villa in Geneva in 2021 that ended with commitments on reinstating diplomats and to open “constructive” dialogue.
In this June 28, 2019, file photo, President Donald Trump, right, meets with Russian President Vladimir Putin during a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the G-20 summit in Osaka, Japan. - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.01.2025
World
Trump Instructs Aides to Arrange Phone Call With Putin
20 January, 05:20 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала