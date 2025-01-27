International
US Senate Confirms Scott Bessent as Treasury Secretary
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US Senate has supported the appointment of hedge fund manager Scott Bessent as the country's new Treasury Secretary, according to...
According to online vote count, Bessent has already received more than 60 out of 100 votes from senators, which provides him with the necessary majority for confirmation. At the hearing on January 16, Bessent spoke in favor of tightening sanctions against Russia, especially in the oil sector, to pressure Moscow to reach a peace agreement on Ukraine. He also supported the introduction of restrictions on the supply of goods from China. Bessent also said that the US dollar should retain its status as the world's reserve currency, but warned of uncontrolled federal budget spending that could lead to an economic crisis and a record tax increase in the US by the end of 2025.
23:20 GMT 27.01.2025
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US Senate has supported the appointment of hedge fund manager Scott Bessent as the country's new Treasury Secretary, according to the vote count.
According to online vote count, Bessent has already received more than 60 out of 100 votes from senators, which provides him with the necessary majority for confirmation.
At the hearing on January 16, Bessent spoke in favor of tightening sanctions against Russia, especially in the oil sector, to pressure Moscow to reach a peace agreement on Ukraine. He also supported the introduction of restrictions on the supply of goods from China.
Bessent also said that the US dollar should retain its status as the world's reserve currency, but warned of uncontrolled federal budget spending that could lead to an economic crisis and a record tax increase in the US by the end of 2025.
