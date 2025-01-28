https://sputnikglobe.com/20250128/lebanese-army-chief-reportedly-leaked-military-secrets-to-hezbollah-1121509695.html
Lebanese Army Chief Reportedly Leaked Military Secrets to Hezbollah
Lebanese Army Chief Reportedly Leaked Military Secrets to Hezbollah
Sputnik International
Lebanese army chief reportedly leaked military secrets to Hezbollah during ceasefire with Israel.
2025-01-28T16:37+0000
2025-01-28T16:37+0000
2025-01-28T16:37+0000
lebanon
israel
ceasefire
benjamin netanyahu
hezbollah
israel defense forces (idf)
middle east
world
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/01/1c/1121509236_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_8044991d9095c4b2c227c545ddee04c5.jpg
A Southern Lebanon military intelligence head handed Hezbollah classified information jeopardizing a ceasefire agreement with Israel, Britain's The Times reported citing intelligence sources.Suhil Bahij Gharb, responsible for peacekeeping, allegedly provided the information from inside a security control room operated by the US, France and the UN. He was present in the international situation room on the insistence of the senior Hezbollah commander Wafiq Safa. Safa, who heads the group’s so-called co-ordination and liaison committee, survived an Israeli assassination attempt in Beirut last October.The purported security breach comes amid an announced extension of the US-brokered ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon's Hezbollah until February 18.Under the terms of the truce that originally came into effect on November 27, Hezbollah agreed to pull back above the Litani River, and Israel was supposed to pull all troops out of Lebanese territory over the 60-day period.However, on the day Israeli forces were due to withdraw, Lebanese health officials reported that the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) killed at least 15 people in the south.Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that the withdrawal would not be completed as the Lebanese government hasn’t yet “fully enforced” the agreement.Hezbollah has warned that it would consider the ceasefire null and void if Israel breaches the new withdrawal deadline.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250111/israeli-air-force-attacks-hezbollah-group-in-southern-lebanon---idf-1121410292.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250109/lebanons-new-president-vows-to-rebuild-nation-after-israeli-aggression-1121392792.html
lebanon
israel
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/01/1c/1121509236_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_3d4717680f3f220f2b3f19dab85e4dc0.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
lebanese army chief reportedly leaked military secrets to hezbollah during ceasefire with israel, what is happening between israel and lebanon, is there a ceasefire between israel and lebanon
lebanese army chief reportedly leaked military secrets to hezbollah during ceasefire with israel, what is happening between israel and lebanon, is there a ceasefire between israel and lebanon
Lebanese Army Chief Reportedly Leaked Military Secrets to Hezbollah
A US-brokered ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon's Hezbollah due to expire on January 26 has been extended until mid-February. Israel had retained troops in Lebanon beyond the deadline, accusing the government of Prime Minister Najib Mikati of not fully implementing its part of the deal, which required the removal of Hezbollah from the area.
A Southern Lebanon
military intelligence head handed Hezbollah classified information jeopardizing a ceasefire agreement with Israel, Britain's The Times reported citing intelligence sources.
Suhil Bahij Gharb, responsible for peacekeeping, allegedly provided the information from inside a security control room operated by the US, France and the UN.
He was present in the international situation room on the insistence of the senior Hezbollah commander Wafiq Safa. Safa, who heads the group’s so-called co-ordination and liaison committee, survived an Israeli assassination attempt in Beirut last October.
The purported security breach comes amid an announced extension of the US-brokered ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon's Hezbollah
until February 18.
Under the terms of the truce that originally came into effect on November 27, Hezbollah agreed to pull back above the Litani River, and Israel was supposed to pull all troops out of Lebanese territory over the 60-day period.
However, on the day Israeli forces were due to withdraw, Lebanese health officials reported that the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) killed at least 15 people in the south.
Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that the withdrawal would not be completed as the Lebanese government
hasn’t yet “fully enforced” the agreement.
Hezbollah has warned that it would consider the ceasefire null and void if Israel breaches the new withdrawal deadline.