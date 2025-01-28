https://sputnikglobe.com/20250128/lebanese-army-chief-reportedly-leaked-military-secrets-to-hezbollah-1121509695.html

Lebanese Army Chief Reportedly Leaked Military Secrets to Hezbollah

2025-01-28

Lebanese army chief reportedly leaked military secrets to Hezbollah during ceasefire with Israel.

A Southern Lebanon military intelligence head handed Hezbollah classified information jeopardizing a ceasefire agreement with Israel, Britain's The Times reported citing intelligence sources.Suhil Bahij Gharb, responsible for peacekeeping, allegedly provided the information from inside a security control room operated by the US, France and the UN. He was present in the international situation room on the insistence of the senior Hezbollah commander Wafiq Safa. Safa, who heads the group’s so-called co-ordination and liaison committee, survived an Israeli assassination attempt in Beirut last October.The purported security breach comes amid an announced extension of the US-brokered ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon's Hezbollah until February 18.Under the terms of the truce that originally came into effect on November 27, Hezbollah agreed to pull back above the Litani River, and Israel was supposed to pull all troops out of Lebanese territory over the 60-day period.However, on the day Israeli forces were due to withdraw, Lebanese health officials reported that the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) killed at least 15 people in the south.Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that the withdrawal would not be completed as the Lebanese government hasn’t yet “fully enforced” the agreement.Hezbollah has warned that it would consider the ceasefire null and void if Israel breaches the new withdrawal deadline.

