Trump Bans Federal Funding of Gender Transition Procedures - White House

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday signed an executive order banning the use of federal funds to finance gender transition procedures for minors and ordered measures to prevent such operations.

2025-01-28T20:57+0000

2025-01-28T20:57+0000

2025-01-29T03:57+0000

No government funds may be used for surgeries or hormone therapies designed to change the sex of individuals under the age of 19, the statement read, adding that Trump also ordered the Health Department to review its recommendations on "improving the health of minors with gender dysphoria, rapid-onset gender dysphoria, or other identity-based confusion, or who otherwise seek chemical or surgical mutilation." Under the executive order, medical facilities on the federal payroll are to stop providing gender reassignment procedures, while the Department of Defense is to remove them from its TRICARE health insurance, which covers minors. The document also included guidance to the Department of Justice to increase enforcement of child protection laws in cases of medical deception or abuse related to gender reassignment procedures.

