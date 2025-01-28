https://sputnikglobe.com/20250128/trump-bans-federal-funding-of-gender-transition-procedures---white-house-1121516950.html
US President Donald Trump on Tuesday signed an executive order banning the use of federal funds to finance gender transition procedures for minors and ordered measures to prevent such operations.
No government funds may be used for surgeries or hormone therapies designed to change the sex of individuals under the age of 19, the statement read, adding that Trump also ordered the Health Department to review its recommendations on "improving the health of minors with gender dysphoria, rapid-onset gender dysphoria, or other identity-based confusion, or who otherwise seek chemical or surgical mutilation." Under the executive order, medical facilities on the federal payroll are to stop providing gender reassignment procedures, while the Department of Defense is to remove them from its TRICARE health insurance, which covers minors. The document also included guidance to the Department of Justice to increase enforcement of child protection laws in cases of medical deception or abuse related to gender reassignment procedures.
20:57 GMT 28.01.2025 (Updated: 03:57 GMT 29.01.2025)
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump on Tuesday signed an executive order banning the use of federal funds to finance gender transition procedures for minors and ordered measures to prevent such operations.
"Across the country today, medical professionals are maiming and sterilizing a growing number of impressionable children under the radical and false claim that adults can change a child's sex through a series of irreversible medical interventions ... Accordingly, it is the policy of the United States that it will not fund, sponsor, promote, assist, or support the so-called "transition" of a child from one sex to another, and it will rigorously enforce all laws that prohibit or limit these destructive and life-altering procedures," the White House said in a statement.
No government funds may be used for surgeries or hormone therapies
designed to change the sex of individuals under the age of 19, the statement read, adding that Trump also ordered the Health Department to review its recommendations on "improving the health of minors with gender dysphoria, rapid-onset gender dysphoria, or other identity-based confusion, or who otherwise seek chemical or surgical mutilation."
Under the executive order, medical facilities on the federal payroll are to stop providing gender reassignment procedures, while the Department of Defense is to remove them from its TRICARE health insurance, which covers minors.
The document also included guidance to the Department of Justice to increase enforcement of child protection laws in cases of medical deception or abuse
related to gender reassignment procedures.