https://sputnikglobe.com/20250131/how-the-us-is-turning-into-a-crybaby-empire-1121521476.html

How the US is Turning Into a Crybaby Empire

How the US is Turning Into a Crybaby Empire

Sputnik International

Washington seems to have developed a new habit — throwing tantrums whenever it falls behind. When did "American greatness" turn into nonstop whining?

2025-01-31T16:52+0000

2025-01-31T16:52+0000

2025-01-31T16:52+0000

americas

us

donald trump

barack obama

deng xiaoping

china

washington

russia

brics

tiktok

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/07/04/1083306907_0:168:3043:1880_1920x0_80_0_0_3f1832047008dccc6d7ee910d0ea5ca3.jpg

‘Hostile’ BRICS dares to challenge ‘mighty US dollar’DeepSeek: the latest ‘stolen’ US tech scandalHypersonic weapons: Russia ‘stole’ those too?China ‘stole’ American jobsTikTok is bad… because it calls the shots

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250124/why-trumps-hypersonic-theft-allegations-are-flat-out-false-1121488099.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250123/why-trumps-100-brics-tariff-threat-looks-like-bluff-1121485296.html

americas

china

washington

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

trump's tariffs, brics currency, de-dollarization, russia's hypersonic weapons, deepseek, is china stealing american jobs, tiktok ban, trump's tiktok executive order