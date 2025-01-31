International
How the US is Turning Into a Crybaby Empire
How the US is Turning Into a Crybaby Empire
Sputnik International
Washington seems to have developed a new habit — throwing tantrums whenever it falls behind. When did "American greatness" turn into nonstop whining?
‘Hostile’ BRICS dares to challenge ‘mighty US dollar’DeepSeek: the latest ‘stolen’ US tech scandalHypersonic weapons: Russia ‘stole’ those too?China ‘stole’ American jobsTikTok is bad… because it calls the shots
How the US is Turning Into a Crybaby Empire

Washington seems to have developed a new habit — throwing tantrums whenever it falls behind. When did "American greatness" turn into nonstop whining?

‘Hostile’ BRICS dares to challenge ‘mighty US dollar’

US President Donald Trump has once again threatened BRICS countries with 100% tariffs if they dare to create a new currency — despite Russian President Vladimir Putin already clarifying that a unified BRICS currency isn’t even on the table.

DeepSeek: the latest ‘stolen’ US tech scandal

Trump declared that the Chinese DeepSeek platform’s market success "should be a wake-up call for our industries that we need to be laser-focused on competing to win." (Jan 28)
His commerce secretary nominee, Howard Lutnick, immediately jumped in to claim that China’s powerful AI model was built on "stolen" US technology and advanced semiconductors. (Jan 29)
Hypersonic weapons: Russia ‘stole’ those too?

Trump alleged — without evidence — that Russia "stole" US hypersonic missile designs during the Obama administration. (Jan 23)
He made the same claim in 2020, again in 2023, and now, yet again in 2024. Moscow has consistently shredded and mocked these accusations.

China ‘stole’ American jobs

Trump has repeatedly blamed China for "stealing" American manufacturing jobs. However, it was American companies that eagerly rushed to China in the 1980s after its economic reforms under Deng Xiaoping.

TikTok is bad… because it calls the shots

"Essentially, with TikTok, I have the right to sell it or close it," Trump declared on Jan 20. Washington has repeatedly tried to ban the popular Chinese social media app — which is used by at least one-third of US adults — and twist China’s arm to force the sale of TikTok’s US operations.
