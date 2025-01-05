https://sputnikglobe.com/20250105/us-deep-state-its-roots-tools-and-enablers-1121363450.html

US Deep State: Its Roots, Tools and Enablers

US Deep State: Its Roots, Tools and Enablers

Sputnik International

The "deep state", never part of the Founding Fathers' design, has turned US democracy into fiction, former US assistant treasury secretary and renowned economist Dr Paul Craig Roberts says. What does he mean?

2025-01-05T19:12+0000

2025-01-05T19:12+0000

2025-01-05T19:12+0000

americas

us

opinion

paul craig roberts

donald trump

ronald reagan

israel

ukraine

washington

big pharma

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/0c/11/1081486904_0:188:3072:1916_1920x0_80_0_0_af105c4137012146ad9ece9f0631ed41.jpg

The deep state, described by US political scientist Francis Fukuyama as a network of "unaccountable professional bureaucrats," is really a far more extensive entity.According to Dr Roberts, it encompasses not only bureaucrats but also elected officials, Wall Street, major corporations and even foreign government lobbyists.The modern-day Leviathan is deeply embedded within the structure of the US government, with professional bureaucrats serving merely as pawns in the games of their overlords, the economist says. But the game begins long before governance — it starts at the very phase of elections.He Who Pays the Piper Calls the TuneBehind the façade of democracy in the US, voters can only choose from candidates approved by the establishment or the ruling elite, argues Dr Roberts."The power that the Constitution gave to individuals now belongs to interest groups that determine elections with campaign contributions," the former assistant treasury secretary in Ronald Reagan's government stresses.He explains that as a result, elected representatives are beholden to the individuals and interest groups who funded and supported them.Those include the influential Israel lobby, arms manufacturers, intelligence agencies, pharmaceutical companies, agribusiness corporations, Wall Street and others, all of whom provide funding and favorable publicity to those they help elect.Intelligence agencies also occasionally provide staged false flag events to give a candidate or a policy a boost, he notes.Significant efforts were made in the past history to prevent money from dominating elections. In 1907, the Tillman Act became the first legislation in the United States to prohibit corporations from making monetary contributions to national political campaigns.For nearly a century, various measures were enacted to curb the influence of big money on the US political system, particularly during elections.But those efforts were effectively overturned in 2010 by a landmark US Supreme Court ruling in Citizens United versus the Federal Election Commission (FEC), which paved the way for unlimited corporate funding of political campaigns.That same year, a related federal court decision in the case of Speechnow.org versus the FEC further expanded the influence of money in politics by allowing unlimited contributions to political action groups who distribute the donations to candidates — ostensibly isolating the candidate from receiving funds directly from a donor.Roberts says that those decisions gave corporations, the Israel lobby and the super rich the power to purchase the US government. "For American democracy to be restored, money must be taken out of politics," he argues.Deep State Dream: All Power to the Federal GovernmentRoberts says another long-running and quietly advancing process — now actively encouraged by the deep state — is the gradual erosion of state governments in the United States and the consolidation of authority within the federal government."The US government today is very different from the one the Founding Fathers set in place," the economist writes. "Democracy was distrusted as mob rule, so members elected to the House of Representatives were limited to two years," Dr Roberts notes. "The Senate was not elected. The Senators from each state were appointed by the State legislators."Roberts argues that Abraham Lincoln, the 16th US president, used the Civil War of 1861-1865 to curtail the Constitutional powers given to the states."The purpose of the 'Civil War' was to concentrate all power in Washington's hands," he notes. "This anti-American revolution was completed in the 1930s by the Franklin D. Roosevelt regime which turned Congress' legislative powers over to executive branch regulatory agencies."Once all power is concentrated in the federal center, the deep state will gain nearly unlimited scope for maneuvering and exerting control, the economist warns.Will Donald Trump Uproot the Deep State?Even though Donald Trump vowed on the campaign trail to rein in the deep state, there are signs that business will continue as usual, the economist said.He noted the ongoing "pilgrimage" of Silicon Valley giants, US industrial leaders and wealthy tycoons to Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence, accompanied by seven-figure donations to the president-elect’s inauguration.Roberts recalls that last month Trump and Robert F. Kennedy Jr — nominated for secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services — had dinner with Big Pharma executives, including Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla, Lilly CEO David Ricks and Steve Ubl, CEO of the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America (PhRMA).The economist highlights how RFK Jr previously condmened the same Big Pharma firms, accusing them of producing unsafe COVID-19 vaccines that harmed millions and creating treatments that undermined the health of American children."In other words, even private interests that are harmful have to be negotiated with. This doesn't leave much room for reform to reach very far," Dr Roberts says.Is There Democracy in the West?

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241220/whats-the-us-deep-state-and-how-could-de-dollarization-weaken-it-1121222070.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241213/clintons-open-to-possible-preemptive-pardon-as-deep-state-may-abandon-them-1121159825.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241112/did-us-deep-state-allow-trump-to-win-1120861699.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241118/madness-unlimited-us-deep-state-tries-to-instigate-wwiii---french-politician-1120916025.html

americas

israel

ukraine

washington

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Ekaterina Blinova

Ekaterina Blinova

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ekaterina Blinova

us deep state, israel lobby, us democracy, big money influence elections, elected representatives acts in interests of those who sponsored them, us supreme court, super pacs, unlimited contributions to campaigns, federal government is accumulating power, deep state is a threat to democracy