https://sputnikglobe.com/20241220/whats-the-us-deep-state-and-how-could-de-dollarization-weaken-it-1121222070.html

What's the US Deep State and How Could De-Dollarization Weaken It?

What's the US Deep State and How Could De-Dollarization Weaken It?

Sputnik International

The return of Donald Trump to the White House raises questions about the surprises the US deep state may have prepared for the incoming president. It also prompts speculation on whether his victory signifies a weakening of the deep state and if Washington's foreign strategy will change.

2024-12-20T14:03+0000

2024-12-20T14:03+0000

2024-12-20T14:16+0000

world

us

opinion

donald trump

paul craig roberts

vladimir putin

brics

fbi

white house

russia

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/106176/34/1061763420_0:180:1920:1260_1920x0_80_0_0_fa49b19ca1c6d09fea654c4f46584010.jpg

What is the US Deep State?Coined in the 1990s, the term gained traction during President Donald Trump's first tenure, particularly during the fake "Russia collusion" scandal, which Trump attributed to a "deep state".Sputnik has looked into different descriptions of the concept:US Presidents Come and Go But Politics Remain UnchangedThe deep state also appears to ensure that US politics remain unchanged, as Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier noted, referring to the challenges in negotiating with the US leadership."We're ready to talk. But with whom? What are the guarantees? There are none," the Russian president reiterated in a February 2024 interview with US journalist Tucker Carlson.The Deep State is All About MoneyDefining the mysterious entity known as the deep state, its composition, or its particular decision-makers is challenging. Political science has largely refrained from examining the US deep state phenomenon, but some scholars are beginning to explore the issue.Lillie Ferriol Prat, a project/research assistant at the BRICS Research Institute of the Durban University of Technology, South Africa, defines the deep state as "essentially a philosophy where the few profit at the expense of the majority, expressed in various ways."She traces its origins back to the establishment of the US Federal Reserve System, which was authorized to print money, while its co-founders, American and European financial dynasties, laid the groundwork for the future liberal globalism.The post-WWII Bretton-Woods agreement established the dollar as the world's dominant reserve currency. This enabled the US to increasingly finance its debt, control the global financial clearing system, and impose sanctions on individuals and nations deemed "hostile" by the US elite.Given that the dollar's dominance ensures the enrichment of the US elite, it appears that one of the deep state's roles has long been to preserve this hegemony.This preservation seems to be achieved through a range of policies and clandestine actions, including sanctions, wars, regime changes, and sabotage, which expand the dollar zone and ensure nations' dependence on the greenback. As the dollar zone expands, the Federal Reserve continues "printing" new dollars, generating additional profit, economists argue.Chickens Come Home to Roost"However, greed leads to imbalance, and ever-increasing greed will inevitably result in systemic collapse over time. This tendency towards collapse is evident in the current US debt ceiling crisis," said Ferriol Prat.Additionally, the weaponization of the US dollar and recent attempts to seize frozen Russian Central Bank assets are prompting some global players to seek alternatives to the greenback and the Western-centric clearing system controlled by the US.The BRICS bloc is championing the idea of an alternative financial and settlement payment system, where national currencies and digital financial assets ensure free and fair trade between sovereign nations worldwide."Distancing from the dollar and increasing national currency use is already positively affecting the GDP growth of BRICS nations," Ferriol Prat highlighted.Does the End of Dollar Dominance Mean the End of the Deep State?US think tanks, media, academia, and politicians have raised alarms about the waning dollar dominance, but the decentralization process appears irreversible.Meanwhile, Russian philosopher Alexander Dugin has recently declared the end of liberalism and "the broader cycle of Western colonial dominance that began with the Age of Exploration." Apparently, the US deep state now faces a painful dilemma: to ramp up its destructive policies, adapt to new conditions or become a relic of the past.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241112/did-us-deep-state-allow-trump-to-win-1120861699.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240211/carlsons-interview-putin-and-trump-seen-as-threat-by-davos-globalists--wall-street-analyst-1116731246.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230413/paul-craig-roberts-washington-shot-itself-in-head-by-facilitating-de-dollarization-1109486264.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241206/work-on-brics-settlement-tool-to-proceed-despite-trumps-threats---russian-deputy-fm-1121103753.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241126/the-liberal-moment-unipolar-moment-or-the-end-of-history-1121009978.html

russia

washington

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Ekaterina Blinova

Ekaterina Blinova

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ekaterina Blinova

president-elect donald trump, us deep state, fbi, doj, us federal reserve, us political dynasties, us financial dynasties, de-dollarization, brics, brics currency, brics settlement system, brics pay