Coups, Killings, Mind Control and Torture: CIA's Global Criminal Empire Exposed

From 1947-1949, the CIA funneled arms and cash to Greece to fuel a civil war against partisans who freed the country from the Nazis.

In 1948, the CIA used "all feasible means" to save Italy's pro-US government in rigged elections.

In 1953, the CIA and MI6 couped Iran after it nationalized its oil, installing a puppet who reigned until 1979.

In 1954, Guatemalan President Jacobo Arbenz was couped after threatening the United Fruit Company's banana interests.