International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250206/will-trump-outsource-us-prisoners-to-el-salvador-1121543575.html
Will Trump Outsource US Prisoners to El Salvador?
Will Trump Outsource US Prisoners to El Salvador?
Sputnik International
El Salvador’s President Nayib Bukele has offered to jail US deportees and violent criminals — including US citizens. Secretary of State Marco Rubio calls it "unprecedented and extraordinary."
2025-02-06T18:52+0000
2025-02-06T18:52+0000
americas
us
nayib bukele
el salvador
marco rubio
american civil liberties union (aclu)
criminals
donald trump
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/01/0e/1081771025_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_182c31a3884a29a9e32110fd9765a816.jpg
What’s in El Salvador's Proposal to Receive US Prisoners? What is the CECOT? Is it Legal to Send US Citizens to El Salvador?
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250205/trumps-gaza-proposal-revives-colonial-legacy---middle-east-experts-1121541677.html
americas
el salvador
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/01/0e/1081771025_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_dc3cc0fd779245f46a52400153cd61db.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
el salvador, us prison system, will trump outsource us prisoners to el salvador, human rights abuses, cecot, us prison population, us deportees, human rights activists
el salvador, us prison system, will trump outsource us prisoners to el salvador, human rights abuses, cecot, us prison population, us deportees, human rights activists

Will Trump Outsource US Prisoners to El Salvador?

18:52 GMT 06.02.2025
© AP Photo / Salvador MelendezA handcuffed Mara Salvatrucha gang member waits for the start of a court trial at the Isidro Menendez Judicial Center in San Salvador, El Salvador, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019. El Salvador on Tuesday began a mass trial of over 400 alleged gang members, including purported leaders of the feared transnational crime group Mara Salvatrucha, or MS-13.
A handcuffed Mara Salvatrucha gang member waits for the start of a court trial at the Isidro Menendez Judicial Center in San Salvador, El Salvador, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019. El Salvador on Tuesday began a mass trial of over 400 alleged gang members, including purported leaders of the feared transnational crime group Mara Salvatrucha, or MS-13. - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.02.2025
© AP Photo / Salvador Melendez
Subscribe
El Salvador’s President Nayib Bukele has offered to jail US deportees and violent criminals — including US citizens. Secretary of State Marco Rubio calls it "unprecedented and extraordinary."

What’s in El Salvador's Proposal to Receive US Prisoners?

Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele calls it "outsourcing" part of the US prison system
El Salvador would accept only convicted criminals -US deportees and criminals would be held in the Terrorism Confinement Center (CECOT), a maximum-security prison in Tecoluca
Bukele seeks a "fee" from the US, calling it "relatively low" for Washington but enough to sustain El Salvador’s prison system

What is the CECOT?

A 23-hectare mega-prison built in 2022 and opened in January 2023 amid a gang crackdown
Built at a cost of $115 million
Can hold 40,000 inmates but housed just 14,500 as of August 2024, potentially leaving room for US prisoners
El Salvador has a history of human rights abuses, harsh prison conditions and torture
© AP Photo / Salvador MelendezEl Salvador Prison
El Salvador Prison - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.02.2025
El Salvador Prison
© AP Photo / Salvador Melendez

Is it Legal to Send US Citizens to El Salvador?

Trump said: “If we had the legal right to do it, I would do it in a heartbeat”
ACLU attorney Lee Gelernt told NPR that deporting US citizens would be unconstitutional
The US could hypothetically deport non-nationals to a third country, but it would require complex legal steps
Human rights groups warn that sending prisoners to El Salvador would raise serious concerns
Palestinians search for the people killed in an Israeli airstrike in Bureij refugee camp Gaza Strip, Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023 - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.02.2025
World
Trump's Gaza Proposal Revives 'Colonial Legacy' - Middle East Experts
Yesterday, 19:40 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала