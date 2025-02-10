International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Analysis
Enjoy in-depth, acute analysis of the most pressing local, regional and global trends at Sputnik!
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250210/insider-trading-color-revolutions-usaid-money-laundering-what-could-soros-be-jailed-for-1121553950.html
Insider Trading, Color Revolutions, USAID Money-Laundering: What Could Soros Be Jailed For?
Insider Trading, Color Revolutions, USAID Money-Laundering: What Could Soros Be Jailed For?
Sputnik International
The Trump administration is turning up the heat on George Soros’ soft power empire amid revelations of his Open Society Foundations’ close-knit links to and alleged profiteering off USAID. Is there a case for convicting the 94-year-old benefactor and beneficiary of the US imperial project? If so, where does it lie?
2025-02-10T19:06+0000
2025-02-10T19:06+0000
analysis
george soros
business
donald trump
france
united kingdom (uk)
malaysia
supreme court
european court of human rights (echr)
bank of england
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/06/09/1096142807_0:207:2909:1843_1920x0_80_0_0_d36823f99b2a263276f8ad6b1910429e.jpg
Financial CrimesSoros was found guilty of insider trading in France in 2002 for profiteering off the privatization of state-owned companies in the late 80s.Soros appealed the conviction, but it was upheld by France’s Supreme Court, and the European Court of Human Rights in 2011, with Soros fined €2.2 mln ($2.9 mln).The financier engaged in large-scale currency speculation against the British pound, which earned him $1 bln and cost the British economy billions in losses, in 1992. “The Man who broke the Bank of England” was never charged.Ex-Malaysian PM Mahathir Mohamad has accused Soros of helping to spark the 1997 Asian Financial Crisis by engineering a currency collapse. Malaysia has strict criminal liability, including imprisonment for up to 10 years, for market manipulation, but Soros has not been prosecuted.Political ManipulationFrom the old Eastern Bloc in the 80s to countries worldwide from the 90s on, Soros has been charged with meddling in nations’ politics and helping foment color revolutions – from Ukraine and Georgia to Kyrgyzstan and Serbia going back over 40 years.He’s even been accused of interfering in Western countries’ politics, from the anti-Brexit movement in the UK in 2015 to US elections since 2016.Hundreds of Trump allies have been jailed on far softer election-related charges, with the DoJ sentencing a social media influencer to seven months in prison for using his 58,000 Twitter account to influence the 2016 vote.Yet Soros, whose money has been used not only to meddle in US politics, but fund prosecutors trying to jail Trump, has yet to face any charges.Defrauding US government?Soros’ OSF have been linked to hundreds of millions in USAID spending to foment unrest worldwide starting from the 90s on.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250104/does-it-come-with-a-pardon-biden-awards-hillary-clinton-george-soros-presidential-medal-of-freedom-1121352242.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241109/why-trumps-triumph-sows-sorrow-for-soros-1120829467.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250203/usaid-soros-secret-cash-cow-1121534067.html
france
united kingdom (uk)
malaysia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Ilya Tsukanov
Ilya Tsukanov
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/06/09/1096142807_88:0:2819:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_c70e74e90b26c3531a72debf7c5a8ae3.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
could george soros be imprisoned, what criminal charges could george soros face
could george soros be imprisoned, what criminal charges could george soros face

Insider Trading, Color Revolutions, USAID Money-Laundering: What Could Soros Be Jailed For?

19:06 GMT 10.02.2025
© AP Photo / Ferdinand Ostrop In this Thursday, June 8, 2017 file photo, Hungarian-American investor and CEU founder George Soros attends a press conference at the Foreign Ministry in Berlin, Germany
 In this Thursday, June 8, 2017 file photo, Hungarian-American investor and CEU founder George Soros attends a press conference at the Foreign Ministry in Berlin, Germany - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.02.2025
© AP Photo / Ferdinand Ostrop
Subscribe
Ilya Tsukanov
All materialsWrite to the author
The Trump administration is turning up the heat on George Soros’ soft power empire amid revelations of his Open Society Foundations’ close-knit links to and alleged profiteering off USAID. Is there a case for convicting the 94-year-old benefactor and beneficiary of the US imperial project? If so, where does it lie?

Financial Crimes

Soros was found guilty of insider trading in France in 2002 for profiteering off the privatization of state-owned companies in the late 80s.
Soros appealed the conviction, but it was upheld by France’s Supreme Court, and the European Court of Human Rights in 2011, with Soros fined €2.2 mln ($2.9 mln).
The financier engaged in large-scale currency speculation against the British pound, which earned him $1 bln and cost the British economy billions in losses, in 1992. “The Man who broke the Bank of England” was never charged.
Ex-Malaysian PM Mahathir Mohamad has accused Soros of helping to spark the 1997 Asian Financial Crisis by engineering a currency collapse. Malaysia has strict criminal liability, including imprisonment for up to 10 years, for market manipulation, but Soros has not been prosecuted.
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden talk after he was presented with the Global Citizen Award by former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton at the Clinton Global Initiative Monday, Sept. 23, 2024, in New York. - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.01.2025
Americas
Does It Come With a Pardon? Biden Awards Hillary Clinton, George Soros Presidential Medal of Freedom
4 January, 14:40 GMT

Political Manipulation

From the old Eastern Bloc in the 80s to countries worldwide from the 90s on, Soros has been charged with meddling in nations’ politics and helping foment color revolutions – from Ukraine and Georgia to Kyrgyzstan and Serbia going back over 40 years.
He’s even been accused of interfering in Western countries’ politics, from the anti-Brexit movement in the UK in 2015 to US elections since 2016.
** FILE ** Billionaire philanthropist George Soros pauses during a question and answer session in Singapore in this Jan. 11, 2006, file photo. - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.11.2024
Americas
Why Trump’s Triumph Sows Sorrow for Soros
9 November 2024, 11:58 GMT
Hundreds of Trump allies have been jailed on far softer election-related charges, with the DoJ sentencing a social media influencer to seven months in prison for using his 58,000 Twitter account to influence the 2016 vote.
Yet Soros, whose money has been used not only to meddle in US politics, but fund prosecutors trying to jail Trump, has yet to face any charges.

Defrauding US government?

Soros’ OSF have been linked to hundreds of millions in USAID spending to foment unrest worldwide starting from the 90s on.

The US Criminal Code threatens those engaged in an “agreement, combination or conspiracy to defraud the United States, or any department or agency thereof,” with up to 10 years in jail. But Soros somehow remains a free man.

In this Thursday, April 27, 2017 file photom, George Soros, Founder and Chairman of the Open Society Foundation, waits for the start of a meeting at EU headquarters in Brussels. - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.02.2025
World
USAID: Soros' Secret Cash Cow
3 February, 16:21 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала